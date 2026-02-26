What Changed For You In The Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty & Global Signals Decoded – Key Levels Every Trader Must Track As Market Moves

Stocks Market Today: Indian Markets Likely to Open Higher on Thursday – But Are Traders in Weekend Mood?
Good morning, market watchers! Grab your coffee, check your portfolios, and brace yourselves: today could be a tricky dance between optimism and mid week lethargy. The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Thursday, following a wave of upbeat global cues. Yet, there’s a catch-this is the last trading day before the weekend, and as anyone who has watched the markets closely knows, Thursday mood often sneaks in a dose of caution or laziness in market participants. Investors, traders, and even the most disciplined analysts sometimes get caught in what I like to call the “ upcoming weekend mood effect.”
So, should you ride the upward momentum, or play it safe? Let’s break it down.
Stock Market On Wednesday: Sensex & Nifty Closing Points
- Sensex Closing: 82,276.07 points
- Sensex Change: +50.15 points (+0.06%)
- Nifty 50 Closing: 25,482.50 points
- Nifty 50 Change: +57.85 points (+0.23%)
The Indian markets ended modestly higher on Wednesday, with Sensex up 50 points and Nifty 50 gaining 58 points, reflecting cautious optimism amid global cues and selective sectoral participation.
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today?
Asian Markets
-
Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1.1% to a record 59,199.31.
-
Topix rose 1.45%, South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.65%, Kosdaq +0.57%.
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng futures point to a higher opening.
Wall Street Performance
-
Dow Jones +307.65 points (+0.63%) to 49,482.15
-
S&P 500 +56.06 points (+0.81%) to 6,946.13
-
Nasdaq +288.40 points (+1.26%) to 23,152.08
Tech stocks led gains with Microsoft +2.98%, Apple +0.77%, Amazon +1%, Meta +2.25%, Nvidia +1.44%.
The rally is a response to improving global conditions. Asian markets performed strongly overnight, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 crossing the 59,000 mark for the first time, while the Topix rose 1.45%, South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.65%, and the Kosdaq gained 0.57%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures also indicate a strong start.
Wall Street extended its upward momentum, boosting global sentiment, as the Dow Jones rose 0.63%, the_toggle S&P 500 gained 0.81%, and the Nasdaq climbed 1.26%. The rally was led by technology giants Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Meta, and Nvidia, with Nvidia rising 1.44% after reporting strong earnings.
Indian traders view these positive global cues as signs of optimism, encouraging them to buy or hold positions toward the week’s close.
Commodity Changes
-
Crude Oil: Brent crude at $71.07/bbl, WTI at $65.58/bbl-slightly higher ahead of talks, but volatility remains.
-
Gold & Silver: Gold steadied at $5,170.75/oz; silver at $89.16/oz, signaling safe-haven demand amid geopolitical and tariff uncertainties.
-
Dollar & Currencies: Dollar index slipped to 97.592; yen strengthened slightly; euro and pound steady.
These are the macro forces that traders need to watch today-especially with Weekend lurking.
Key Events That Will Trigger The Stock Market Today
