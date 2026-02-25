LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Shree Ram Twistex IPO Hits Final Day: Strong GMP And Robust Investor Response

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Hits Final Day: Strong GMP And Robust Investor Response

Shree Ram Twistex IPO concludes strong, targeting ₹110.24 crore. High GMP, robust subscription, and strategic use of funds for renewable energy and expansion reflect investor confidence in India’s textile growth story.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP
Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 25, 2026 13:05:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Hits Final Day: Strong GMP And Robust Investor Response

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Day 3: Overview

The IPO of Shree Ram Twistex will conclude its final day of bidding on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The company has set its target at ₹110.24 crore for the event. After two days, the issue was already 75% subscribed, showing strong investor interest in the offering.

The IPO offers a fresh issue of 1.06 crore equity shares, with funds earmarked for exciting initiatives: a 6.1 MW solar plant and a 4.2 MW wind power plant for captive use, repayment of certain borrowings, meeting working capital needs, and general corporate purposes.

You Might Be Interested In

The price band is set at ₹95–₹104 per share, with a minimum lot size of 144 shares. The allotment will occur on February 26, 2026, and shares are expected to start trading on BSE and NSE on March 2.

The IPO will operate under Book Running Lead Manager Interactive Financial Services, while Bigshare Services will function as the registrar. Are you ready to catch the final wave?

Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP Buzz

The Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP soared to ₹13.5 per share, pushing trading levels to ₹117.5- a 12.98% premium over the ₹104 offer price. This marks the highest grey market premium recorded for the IPO, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm and bullish sentiment ahead of listing.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO: Subscription And Fund Details At A Glance

Category Details / Figures
IPO Size Fresh issue of 1.06 crore equity shares
Fund Usage 6.1 MW solar & 4.2 MW wind power plants for captive use; repayment of borrowings; working capital requirements; general corporate purposes
Price Band ₹95 to ₹104 per share
Minimum Lot Size 144 shares
Allotment Date February 26, 2026
Listing Date Proposed March 2, 2026 on BSE & NSE
Lead Manager Interactive Financial Services
Registrar Bigshare Services
Subscription Status (Final Day, 12:21 PM) QIB: 8%; NII: 51.95x; Retail: 23.58x
Earlier Subscription (Retail/NII/QIB) Retail: 3.46x; NII: 2.70x; QIB: No bids
Final Day Performance NII: 6.86x; Retail: 5.57x; QIB: No bids

Shree Ram Twistex: Spinning Cotton Into Opportunity

Shree Ram Twistex, founded in Gujarat on December 31, 2013, and is weaving a remarkable story in India’s textile sector. The company produces cotton yarns through its compact ring-spun, carded, and combed yarns, as well as value-added types including Eli Twist, compact slub, and Lycra-blended yarns. It serves various knitting and weaving needs, including denim, terry towels, shirting, home textiles, and industrial fabrics.

This company maintains B2B operations to provide services to institutional buyers and garment exporters, creating reliable customer demand. With its diverse product range and strong market presence, Shree Ram Twistex generates tangible business growth for investors and stakeholders.

(With Inputs From Upstox)
Also Read: Who Is Dario Amodei? CEO’s Net Worth In Spotlight As Anthropic Surpasses Infosys,
First published on: Feb 25, 2026 12:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BSE listingcotton yarn manufacturerGMPgrey market premiumIndia textile sectorNII subscriptionNSE listingrenewable energy investmentShree Ram Twistex IPOShree Ram Twistex IPO GMP

RELATED News

Who Is Dario Amodei? CEO’s Net Worth In Spotlight As Anthropic Surpasses Infosys, Wipro, TCS, and HCL Combined

Limited Mobile Number Interoperability Favoured Walmart Backed PhonePe: Emkay

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Bounces Back On Track- Sensex And Nifty Soar as IT Stocks Shine in FII Buying Spree

Waaree Energies Plunges 14.2% As US Solar Tariffs Shock Indian Exporters – Premier Energies, Vikram Solar Follow Suit

Gold Rates Today, 25 February: MCX Gold Shines at ₹1,61,780 Amid Global Tensions; Latest City-Wise Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kerala and Global Trends in Dubai, USA, Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Ranji Trophy Final Turns Ugly as Paras Dogra Clashes With Mayank Agarwal And Karnataka Players

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Hits Final Day: Strong GMP And Robust Investor Response

Shakib Al Hasan Eyes Bangladesh Return Despite Murder Charges Ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Santner Blames ‘Dodgy Burger’ After Swiggy Order Goes Wrong

Powering the AI Era: India’s USD 200 Billion Push Needs Power Grid Overhaul

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Release In India: Date, Time Revealed, Here’s When To Watch It On Netflix And See The Romance Unfold

ICSI Announces CS Professional December Result: Here’s How To Check Scores Online

Claude AI Set To Disrupt White-Collar Jobs? New ‘Cowork’ Plugin Manages Google Workspace And Microsoft Office-Know How It Will Impact You

NBA Results: LeBron James Falls Again as Orlando Magic Rally Late to Sink Los Angeles Lakers in Thriller

Soft- Launching A Wedding Royally: Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda Nailing The Game With Pool Match, Japanese Dinner And VIROSH Premier League

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Hits Final Day: Strong GMP And Robust Investor Response

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Hits Final Day: Strong GMP And Robust Investor Response

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Hits Final Day: Strong GMP And Robust Investor Response
Shree Ram Twistex IPO Hits Final Day: Strong GMP And Robust Investor Response
Shree Ram Twistex IPO Hits Final Day: Strong GMP And Robust Investor Response
Shree Ram Twistex IPO Hits Final Day: Strong GMP And Robust Investor Response

QUICK LINKS