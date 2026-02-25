Shree Ram Twistex IPO Hits Final Day: Strong GMP And Robust Investor Response

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Day 3: Overview

The IPO of Shree Ram Twistex will conclude its final day of bidding on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The company has set its target at ₹110.24 crore for the event. After two days, the issue was already 75% subscribed, showing strong investor interest in the offering.

The IPO offers a fresh issue of 1.06 crore equity shares, with funds earmarked for exciting initiatives: a 6.1 MW solar plant and a 4.2 MW wind power plant for captive use, repayment of certain borrowings, meeting working capital needs, and general corporate purposes.

The price band is set at ₹95–₹104 per share, with a minimum lot size of 144 shares. The allotment will occur on February 26, 2026, and shares are expected to start trading on BSE and NSE on March 2.

The IPO will operate under Book Running Lead Manager Interactive Financial Services, while Bigshare Services will function as the registrar. Are you ready to catch the final wave?

Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP Buzz The Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP soared to ₹13.5 per share, pushing trading levels to ₹117.5- a 12.98% premium over the ₹104 offer price. This marks the highest grey market premium recorded for the IPO, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm and bullish sentiment ahead of listing. Shree Ram Twistex IPO: Subscription And Fund Details At A Glance Category Details / Figures IPO Size Fresh issue of 1.06 crore equity shares Fund Usage 6.1 MW solar & 4.2 MW wind power plants for captive use; repayment of borrowings; working capital requirements; general corporate purposes Price Band ₹95 to ₹104 per share Minimum Lot Size 144 shares Allotment Date February 26, 2026 Listing Date Proposed March 2, 2026 on BSE & NSE Lead Manager Interactive Financial Services Registrar Bigshare Services Subscription Status (Final Day, 12:21 PM) QIB: 8%; NII: 51.95x; Retail: 23.58x Earlier Subscription (Retail/NII/QIB) Retail: 3.46x; NII: 2.70x; QIB: No bids Final Day Performance NII: 6.86x; Retail: 5.57x; QIB: No bids Shree Ram Twistex: Spinning Cotton Into Opportunity Shree Ram Twistex, founded in Gujarat on December 31, 2013, and is weaving a remarkable story in India’s textile sector. The company produces cotton yarns through its compact ring-spun, carded, and combed yarns, as well as value-added types including Eli Twist, compact slub, and Lycra-blended yarns. It serves various knitting and weaving needs, including denim, terry towels, shirting, home textiles, and industrial fabrics. This company maintains B2B operations to provide services to institutional buyers and garment exporters, creating reliable customer demand. With its diverse product range and strong market presence, Shree Ram Twistex generates tangible business growth for investors and stakeholders. (With Inputs From Upstox) Also Read: Who Is Dario Amodei? CEO’s Net Worth In Spotlight As Anthropic Surpasses Infosys,