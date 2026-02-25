Shree Ram Twistex IPO Hits Final Day: Strong GMP And Robust Investor Response

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Day 3: Overview
The IPO of Shree Ram Twistex will conclude its final day of bidding on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The company has set its target at ₹110.24 crore for the event. After two days, the issue was already 75% subscribed, showing strong investor interest in the offering.
The IPO offers a fresh issue of 1.06 crore equity shares, with funds earmarked for exciting initiatives: a 6.1 MW solar plant and a 4.2 MW wind power plant for captive use, repayment of certain borrowings, meeting working capital needs, and general corporate purposes.
The price band is set at ₹95–₹104 per share, with a minimum lot size of 144 shares. The allotment will occur on February 26, 2026, and shares are expected to start trading on BSE and NSE on March 2.
The IPO will operate under Book Running Lead Manager Interactive Financial Services, while Bigshare Services will function as the registrar. Are you ready to catch the final wave?
