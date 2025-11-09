LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Is Digital Gold And Why Is SEBI Advising Us Not To Invest In This Shiny Trap? Here’s All You Need To Know!

What Is Digital Gold And Why Is SEBI Advising Us Not To Invest In This Shiny Trap? Here’s All You Need To Know!

Digital gold lets investors buy gold online easily, but SEBI warns it’s unregulated. Without legal oversight, investors face counterparty and fraud risks. SEBI advises opting for safer, regulated options like Gold ETFs or Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs).

What Is Digital Gold (Pc: Freepik Representative)
What Is Digital Gold (Pc: Freepik Representative)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 9, 2025 15:30:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Digital Gold And Why Is SEBI Advising Us Not To Invest In This Shiny Trap? Here’s All You Need To Know!

Digital gold is an avant-garde and contemporary method for buying, selling, and accumulating gold electronically, starting with investments as low as one rupee. It gives the holder the ownership right to a certain amount of physical gold, usually of 24-karat purity, which is kept in secure and insured vaults by the platform provider. Using this technique completely eradicates the inconveniences linked with owning physical gold, i.e., storage fees, safety issues, and the necessity of purity certification.

Its availability through widely used mobile applications and online platforms has turned it into a favorite, especially amongst the younger generation and novice investors, as it presents a straightforward and instant way to diversify a portfolio with a traditional inflation hedge. Nonetheless, this convenience does not imply a regulatory safety net.

Unregulated Product Framework

The fundamental reason for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to take a precautionary position is that the digital gold offers in the industry mostly reside in the uncontrolled territory.

Unlike investments in Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), or Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs), gold in digital form from various online sources is not acknowledged as a security nor does it get treated as a commodity derivative subject to regulation.

The absence of formal regulatory supervision is the crucial aspect that is missing. In the absence of SEBI’s direct control, these products are not able to use the rigorous checks and balances that are set up to safeguard investors in the capital market.

Absence of Investor Protection

The primary risk that SEBI pointed out was the lack of protective measures for investors. If a platform goes bankrupt or if there is a case of fraud or a technical error, investors in unregulated digital gold might not get any help from the investor protection schemes that are in place for the securities market.

More specifically, the following are of concern: Counterparty Risk (which is the risk that the gold storage platform might either go bankrupt or not deliver), and Operational Risk (risks associated with the storage, insurance, or just the unregulated entity’s business continuity).

SEBI’s advisory is nothing but a clear instruction: if one wants regulated and safe exposure to gold, then one should go for Gold ETFs or EGRs that are traded on exchanges through authorized intermediaries.

Also Read: Pfizer Wins Metsera Bidding War Against Novo Nordisk In $10 Billion Acquisition

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 3:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: digital goldinvestment risksebi

RELATED News

Era of AI-driven jewellery design begins: ISGJ launches New GenZ campus in Surat

Adani Power Wins Bihar’s 2,400 MW Bhagalpur Project With Lowest Tariff

Who Is Tatiana Teppoeva? The Ex-Microsoft Leader Who Turned Her Layoff Into A Launchpad For Success

IPO Market 2025: From Pine Labs to EdTech Giant PhysicsWallah- The Lineup That Is Turning Heads of Investors; Check Key Details

Pfizer Wins Metsera Bidding War Against Novo Nordisk In $10 Billion Acquisition

LATEST NEWS

Fan Asks MS Dhoni For Autograph On His Hand, What Happened Next Went Viral, Watch

What Is Viral Bird Theory? The Viral Dating Experiment That Claims To Measure Emotional Compatibility

After Zohran Mamdani, How Does THIS Another Indian-Origin Democrat Plans To Win In San Francisco, Tweets Targeting Trump Go Viral

Assam Shocker: Three Young Engineering Students Mysteriously Drown In Dima Hasao Waterfall, Vacation Turns Into Tragedy

RSS Chief Responds to Priyank Kharge: “Even Hindu Dharma Isn’t Registered”

Scrap Sale Beats Space Mission: Modi Govt’s October Drive Generates ₹800 Crore, More Than Chandrayaan-3 Cost

What Is Digital Gold And Why Is SEBI Advising Us Not To Invest In This Shiny Trap? Here’s All You Need To Know!

[OUT] | Kerala Lottery Sambad  Samrudhi SM 28 Result Today (9-11-2025) LIVE: SM 28 Sunday 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket NO {MV 206740} SANJAY LOTTERY AGENCY, THRISSUR | Check Complete Winners List

Rape Case Heat: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Escapes To Australia Amid Proclaimed Offender Proceedings

Disturbing Act Caught On Video: Nude Woman Hangs Out of Speeding Car In Lucknow, Performs Dangerous Stunt

What Is Digital Gold And Why Is SEBI Advising Us Not To Invest In This Shiny Trap? Here’s All You Need To Know!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Digital Gold And Why Is SEBI Advising Us Not To Invest In This Shiny Trap? Here’s All You Need To Know!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Digital Gold And Why Is SEBI Advising Us Not To Invest In This Shiny Trap? Here’s All You Need To Know!
What Is Digital Gold And Why Is SEBI Advising Us Not To Invest In This Shiny Trap? Here’s All You Need To Know!
What Is Digital Gold And Why Is SEBI Advising Us Not To Invest In This Shiny Trap? Here’s All You Need To Know!
What Is Digital Gold And Why Is SEBI Advising Us Not To Invest In This Shiny Trap? Here’s All You Need To Know!

QUICK LINKS