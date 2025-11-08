LIVE TV
Home > Business > Pfizer Wins Metsera Bidding War Against Novo Nordisk In $10 Billion Acquisition

Pfizer Wins Metsera Bidding War Against Novo Nordisk In $10 Billion Acquisition

Pfizer secures a $10 billion deal to acquire Metsera, outbidding Novo Nordisk. The move boosts Pfizer’s presence in the fast-growing obesity drug market, signaling a major strategic comeback.

Pfizer to Acquire Weight-Loss Drug Startup Metsera
Pfizer to Acquire Weight-Loss Drug Startup Metsera

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 8, 2025 12:33:05 IST

Pfizer Wins Metsera Bidding War Against Novo Nordisk In $10 Billion Acquisition

Pfizer To Acquire Weight-Loss Drug Startup Metsera for $10 Billion

Pfizer is making a big move in the booming weight-loss drug market! The pharma giant has agreed to acquire Metsera Inc. in a massive $10 billion deal, edging out rival Novo Nordisk after a heated bidding war.

Under the agreement, Pfizer will pay $65.60 per share in cash, with potential milestone payments pushing the total to $86.25 per share. The acquisition marks Pfizer’s strong comeback strategy, as it looks to tap into the global demand for weight-loss and metabolic drugs, an area that’s becoming one of the hottest frontiers in healthcare.

Pfizers’ Deal Structure And Shareholder Value

  • Total Value: Pfizer will pay up to $86.25 per share for Metsera Inc.
  • Initial Payment: Includes $65.60 per share in cash upfront.
  • Milestone Bonuses: Additional $20.65 per share to be paid upon achieving specific performance or development milestones.
  • Objective: The structure rewards Metsera shareholders while aligning future payouts with the company’s progress under Pfizer’s ownership.
  • Competitive Bidding and Market Context
    • Status: The deal has been announced but is not yet officially closed.
    • Competition: Pfizer emerged as the frontrunner after a fierce bidding war with Novo Nordisk.
    • Market Impact: The acquisition highlights growing competition in the global weight-loss drug market, one of the fastest-expanding sectors in healthcare.
    • Source: According to A report by Bloomberg, Pfizer’s offer positioned it ahead of Novo Nordisk in securing the deal.

Board Approval And Strategic Fit

Metsera’s board stated that Pfizer’s latest offer represented “the best transaction for shareholders.” The board’s decision reflects confidence in Pfizer’s ability to scale and commercialize Metsera’s weight-loss drug pipeline effectively.

Revised Offer Details

Pfizer had a clear desire for Metsera and it showed it. The pharma giant added an additional 5 cents per share to its bid, and its deal was finalized after several days of tugs and pulls. Bloomberg News reported that Pfizer had already increased its bid earlier on Friday to ensure that it remained ahead of its competitor Novo Nordisk. The move indicates the extent to which Pfizer values the expansion of the obesity drug market, which is currently one of the most promising fields in world healthcare. Through this acquisition, Pfizer is not only vying with its rivals but also trying to be the leader in the new wave of pharma giants.

(With Inputs From Bloomberge)

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 12:31 PM IST
