India On The Fast Track: PM Modi Launches Four Vande Bharat Express Trains- See Routes And Timings

India On The Fast Track: PM Modi Launches Four Vande Bharat Express Trains- See Routes And Timings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi, enhancing India’s high-speed rail connectivity. The new routes will boost tourism, regional trade, and intercity travel efficiency.

PM Modi Launches Four Vande Bharat Express Trains (Pic: X)
PM Modi Launches Four Vande Bharat Express Trains (Pic: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 8, 2025 11:07:16 IST

India On The Fast Track: PM Modi Launches Four Vande Bharat Express Trains- See Routes And Timings

Guess what’s speeding up your next trip?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just flagged off four brand-new Vande Bharat Express trains, adding another shiny feather to India’s high-speed rail hat.

Built with precision by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, these sleek blue-and-white beauties promise comfier seats, faster rides, and shorter journeys, because who doesn’t love shaving hours off their travel time?

With this launch, India’s Vande Bharat family just got bigger, 164 strong and counting. Talk about an expressway to progress.

New Vande Bharat Routes

The newly launched trains will operate on the following routes:

  • Banaras- Khajuraho
  • Lucknow- Saharanpur
  • Firozpur- Delhi
  • Ernakulam- Bengaluru

These routes have been strategically selected to strengthen regional connectivity, promote tourism, and boost trade across key parts of India.

New Vande Bharat Routes

1. Banaras- Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express

  • Cuts travel time by around 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to existing services.
  • Connects key cultural and spiritual hubs: Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho (a UNESCO World Heritage Site).
  • Expected to boost religious tourism and make pilgrim travel faster and more comfortable across India’s cultural heartland.

2. Lucknow- Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express

  • Covers the route in about 7 hours and 45 minutes, saving passengers nearly one hour.
  • Major stops: Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, with improved connectivity to Haridwar via Roorkee.
  • Designed to benefit commuters, traders, and tourists across central and western Uttar Pradesh with a quicker, more reliable option.

3. Firozpur- Delhi Vande Bharat Express

  • Becomes the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in 6 hours and 40 minutes.
  • Links Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala with the national capital, Delhi.
  • Aims to boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities in Punjab, strengthening connections between border areas and major urban hubs.

4. Ernakulam- Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

  • Connects two major southern metros, cutting travel time by over 2 hours to finish the trip in 8 hours and 40 minutes.
  • Benefits professionals, students, and tourists travelling between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.
  • Expected to promote regional trade and tourism while enhancing comfort and speed for inter-state travelers.

Creating A Statement: Rail Modernisation In India

Ever imagined what the future of train travel in India looks like? You can already see it in action.

The introduction of the new Vande Bharat Express trains is not just another flag-off, it’s a glimpse of a faster, smarter, and more connected India.

These trains are transforming how Indians travel between cities with cutting-edge safety technology, comfortable interiors, and reduced travel times. From comfort to connectivity, every detail speaks of progress.

As the Vande Bharat network expands, one thing is clear, Indian Railways is no longer just running trains; it’s driving the nation’s modernisation journey.

PM Modi’s Rail Vision On Track, Four More Vande Bharat Trains To Flag Off Today

Moreover, the Vande Bharat train from Firozpur to Delhi will complete its journey in just 6 hours 40 minutes, thereby claiming the title of ‘the fastest’ on that route and further linking Punjab with the capital.

To the south, the Ernakulam to Bengaluru train will not only take more than two hours off the current time but will also take 8 hours 40 minutes (traveling time between cities) and will provide easier access between the IT and trade hubs of the border states of Kerala and Karnataka. It is anticipated that these new services will lead to the spread of regional development, the growth of tourism, and the more efficient provision of rail alternatives to commuters.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 11:01 AM IST
India On The Fast Track: PM Modi Launches Four Vande Bharat Express Trains- See Routes And Timings

