PM Modi's Rail Vision On Track, Four More Vande Bharat Trains To Flag Off Today, Check Routes

PM Modi’s Rail Vision On Track, Four More Vande Bharat Trains To Flag Off Today, Check Routes

It is anticipated that these new services will lead to the spread of regional development, the growth of tourism, and the more efficient provision of rail alternatives to commuters.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 8, 2025 07:25:12 IST

PM Modi’s Rail Vision On Track, Four More Vande Bharat Trains To Flag Off Today, Check Routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ceremonially launch four new Vande Bharat Express trains on November 8, 2025, and thus the total number of these semi high speed train services in India will reach 164. Through this initiative, the government demonstrates its serious commitment to improving the country’s rail infrastructure and cutting down the timings on major routes. The new rolling stock, manufactured in the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, is a clear indication of India’s ambitions to modernize its railway network and make travelling easier and more pleasant. 

Four More Vande Bharat Trains To Flag Off Today, Check Routes

The four Vande Bharat train services will connect Banaras to Khajuraho, Lucknow to Saharanpur, Firozpur to Delhi, and Ernakulam to Bengaluru. Each route will cater to a particular demand for connectivity. For example, the service about Banaras to Khajuraho will not only link places of culture and faith but will also beat the other special trains by almost 2 hours and 40 minutes in terms of the trip duration. The Lucknow to Saharanpur train will cater to the area with a network of many stations in central and western Uttar Pradesh, thus bringing the travel time down by around an hour and providing a more fluid connection to the Haridwar corridor through Roorkee. 

PM Modi’s Rail Vision On Track, Four More Vande Bharat Trains To Flag Off Today

Moreover, the Vande Bharat train from Firozpur to Delhi will complete its journey in just 6 hours 40 minutes, thereby claiming the title of ‘the fastest’ on that route and further linking Punjab with the capital. To the south, the Ernakulam to Bengaluru train will not only take more than two hours off the current time but will also take 8 hours 40 minutes (traveling time between cities) and will provide easier access between the IT and trade hubs of the border states of Kerala and Karnataka. It is anticipated that these new services will lead to the spread of regional development, the growth of tourism, and the more efficient provision of rail alternatives to commuters.

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 7:25 AM IST
PM Modi’s Rail Vision On Track, Four More Vande Bharat Trains To Flag Off Today, Check Routes

