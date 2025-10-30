LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
LIVE TV
Home > Business > What is KYV in FASTag? Check Process, Rules, and Consequences for Users

What is KYV in FASTag? Check Process, Rules, and Consequences for Users

KYV (Know Your Vehicle) is a mandatory verification process for FASTag users to confirm vehicle authenticity before October 31, 2025.

What is KYV in FASTag? Check Process, Rules, and Consequences for Users

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 30, 2025 17:49:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What is KYV in FASTag? Check Process, Rules, and Consequences for Users

The acronym KYV of FASTag stands for Know Your Vehicle, a verification process introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The purpose is to ensure that each FASTag is adequately associated with the actual vehicle to which it is given. This verification is of good help in keeping the government initiative of “One Vehicle, One FASTag” to support transparency. Hence, it stops multiple tags from being issued for one vehicle or the existing tags from being misused.

 

Is KYV Mandatory for FASTag?

Yes, the process of KYV completion is a must for all FASTag users in India. NPCI has given an update that every tag needs to be verified through KYV to be valid. The users who do not complete the process will have their tags deactivated, thereby making them unable to use e-toll payment.

 

What Does KYV Stand For?

The meaning of KYV is Know Your Vehicle. Just like KYC (Know Your Customer), KYV is about verifying the vehicle’s details, which include the registration number, the owner’s details, and the proper location of the FASTag. It is guaranteed that all the vehicle data is in line with the FASTag records.

 

What is the Process of Verifying Your Vehicle under KYV?

In order to carry out KYV, it is a must for the users to go to the website or mobile app of their FASTag issuer. After logging in with their registered mobile number, the users have to choose their vehicle and upload:

 

  • The vehicle’s Registration Certificate (RC).

  • Photographs revealing the vehicle’s number plate, and front and side views.

  • An unambiguous photograph of the FASTag sticker that is on the windshield.

  • The verification process results in the FASTag being active and compliant.

 

What are the Consequences for FASTag Users Who Do Not Complete KYV?

Blocking or deactivation of FASTag could be the result of issuing banks when a FASTag user is not able to or simply does not complete the KYV. This, in turn, means that such users will not have access to digital toll payment methods and will have to use cash, which would lead to prolonged waits and make the whole toll plaza situation more inconvenient for them.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 5:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: FASTagFASTag deadlineFASTag updateKnow Your VehicleKYVNPCIOne Vehicle One FASTagtoll paymentvehicle verification

RELATED News

Game Changers Texfab Hosts Successful Investor Roadshows Ahead of SME IPO

Jio, Vodafone Idea Launch Caller Name Display Pilot In Haryana: You’ll Now Know The Real Identity

Language and Learning Foundation and Tata Trusts Strengthen Foundational Learning Through Relationship-Driven Change in Shravasti

Vishwa Sindhi Hindu Foundation of Associations (VSHFA) to Hold Grand “Shashakt Samaj” at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi

Heena Jaikishan on Gujarati Cinema’s Bold New Era

LATEST NEWS

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Ellyse Perry’s New Record To Reach…

Germany And India Reinforce Cooperation In Wind Energy

Chhath Puja Horror in UP’s Chandauli: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed and Buried in Chaff, Culprit Roams Free

Justice Surya Kant Appointed As 53rd Chief Justice Of India, To Take Charge On November 24

Kerala Blasters Edge Rajasthan FC 1-0 In AIFF Super Cup 2025 Thriller

Indian Family In Switzerland Packs Hotel Buffet Breakfast Despite ‘No Takeaway’ Rule

JD Vance Wants Hindu Wife Usha To Convert To Christianity, Says ‘But If She Doesn’t…’

Kerala Horror: Husband Pours Hot Curry On Wife’s Face For Refusing Black Magic Ritual, Wanted To Tie A Locket To Her Body

SC’s Suo Motu Cognisance on ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams Welcomed by Experts as a Crucial Step

Abhishek Nayar Appointed KKR Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

What is KYV in FASTag? Check Process, Rules, and Consequences for Users

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What is KYV in FASTag? Check Process, Rules, and Consequences for Users

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What is KYV in FASTag? Check Process, Rules, and Consequences for Users
What is KYV in FASTag? Check Process, Rules, and Consequences for Users
What is KYV in FASTag? Check Process, Rules, and Consequences for Users
What is KYV in FASTag? Check Process, Rules, and Consequences for Users

QUICK LINKS