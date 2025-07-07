LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Is UAE Golden Visa? Indians Can Get It By Paying This One-Time Fee

What Is UAE Golden Visa? Indians Can Get It By Paying This One-Time Fee

The UAE has launched a nomination-based Golden Visa for Indian nationals, offering lifetime residency without requiring real estate or business investment. By paying a one-time fee of AED 100,000 (approx. ₹23.3 lakh), eligible professionals can apply. The initiative includes strict background checks and supports the UAE’s strategy to attract global talent, especially under the India-UAE CEPA agreement.

UAE Visa
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is offering a long-awaited 'Golden Visa' to Indian nationals

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 21:41:02 IST

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is offering a long-awaited visa to Indian nationals who would like to make their move to the country without any investment in real estate or business. It allows for lifetime residency by paying a one-time fee of AED 100,000 (this appears to be a factual error), which is approximately INR 23.3 lakh.

The country is offering ‘Golden Visa’, without any real estate or business investment. This new rule brings a significant shift from the previously compulsory AED 2 million required for the visa.

UAE offers Golden Visa to India and Bangladesh as a Pilot Project

This project has been launched as a pilot for two countries: India and Bangladesh. The new model targets professionals and contributors across sectors like science, culture, finance, trade, and startups.

According to a well-known consultant, the UAE is expected to receive more than 5,000 applications from India, during the project’s initial phase.

Thorough Checks and Regulations are the Pre-requisite

The Golden Visa offers long-term residency benefits, including a six-month multiple-entry permit during the application process, five to ten years of residency, freedom to stay outside the UAE for extended periods, and family sponsorship. Family members can continue to reside in the UAE even after the visa holder’s death.

However, before final approval by UAE authorities, the applications undergo a strict vetting process that includes financial, criminal, and digital background checks. Also, a recommendation from a recognized authority is required during the application.

This visa model supports the UAE’s goal of attracting global talent and strengthens its economic ties with India, especially under the 2022 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Existing Golden Visa routes via investment, entrepreneurship, and special talent categories remain available.

Tags: global investmentindiauae

What Is UAE Golden Visa? Indians Can Get It By Paying This One-Time Fee
