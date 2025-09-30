WhatsApp’s New Rival Is Here To Challenge Messaging In India, Meet Arattai

Zoho’s Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu has shared his ambitious dream for the company’s messaging app, Arattai. In a current social media post, Vembu highlighted that Arattai should be “interoperable like UPI and email,” pointing to create a messaging platform that can work across diverse systems, unlike closed networks like WhatsApp. He stressed that Zoho does not seek to build a monopoly and wants the app to follow open standards, ensuring that it remains a versatile tool for global users.



Vembu revealed that Zoho is going to work together with Sharad Sharma, a prominent figure behind India’s UPI, to standardize messaging protocols for Arattai. This will benefit positioning Arattai as an open and accessible alternative to WhatsApp, particularly for users who value open platforms with interoperability.

Zoho’s commitment of ‘Made in India’

Zoho is headquartered in Chennai with all its products developed locally, the database of Indian customer will remain in India, across various cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. Vembu explained that Zoho does not depend on on third-party cloud services like AWS or Azure for their data storage, however, the company is using its own set-up to ensure privacy and control.

This promise of local data storage and infrastructure alignment with Zoho’s “Made in India, Made for the World” philosophy, strengthening the company’s commitment to both its Indian roots and global aspirations.

Arattai’s Rapid Growth and Future Challenges

Subsequent to its launch in 2021, Arattai saw a rapid growth, with everyday sign-ups increasing from 3,000 to 350,000 in just three days. To keep up with demand, Zoho is upgrading its infrastructure fast.

Though, Arattai’s continuing success depends on changing early downloads into sustained user engagement. With privacy-focused features, Zoho objective is to differentiate Arattai, but it must remain to evolve in order to challenge conventional players like WhatsApp.

