The charges, which span from 2020 to 2024, have already had a significant impact on Adani’s companies, causing a 20% drop in stock prices and a loss of over $30 billion in market value. As legal proceedings unfold, the future of the Adani Group and its global business could face serious challenges.

In a dramatic twist, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, with securities fraud, wire fraud, and involvement in a massive bribery scheme related to a multi-billion-dollar solar energy project. These charges come after months of scrutiny, investigations, and growing controversy surrounding Adani’s business practices. Below is a detailed timeline of the events leading up to these charges and their aftermath.

January 2023: The Hindenburg Report Sparks the Scandal

The controversy began in January 2023 when Hindenburg Research, a financial analysis firm, released a detailed report accusing the Adani Group of using offshore tax havens, inflating stock prices, and accumulating unsustainable levels of debt. The report’s findings led to a sharp drop in the value of Adani Group’s listed companies, wiping out billions in market value.

Key Highlights:

Allegations of improper use of offshore tax havens.

Concerns over Adani’s unsustainable debt levels.

A significant loss of market value for Adani Group’s companies.

February 2023: SEBI Launches an Investigation

In response to the Hindenburg report and growing concerns, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) initiated an investigation into the Adani Group. SEBI’s role was scrutinized, with many questioning whether the regulatory body was moving swiftly enough to address the allegations.

Key Highlights:

SEBI begins an investigation into the Adani Group’s business practices.

Growing calls for transparency and accountability in the Indian stock market.

March 2023: SEBI Directed to Investigate Further

Following mounting pressure, SEBI was directed to expand its investigation into the Adani Group’s financial practices, particularly focusing on the allegations of stock manipulation and the misuse of offshore funds.

Key Highlights:

Indian regulators ordered to further investigate allegations of stock price inflation and financial misconduct.

May 2023: Committee Criticizes SEBI’s Slow Progress

By May 2023, a committee criticized SEBI for its lack of progress in investigating the Adani Group’s alleged financial misdeeds. The criticism added to the pressure on Indian regulators to take more decisive action.

Key Highlights:

SEBI faces criticism for its slow pace in resolving the Adani controversy.

Questions raised over the effectiveness of India’s regulatory framework.

August 2023: OCCRP Accuses Adani of Inflating Stock Prices

In August 2023, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) accused Adani of using offshore funds to inflate stock prices. The report also raised concerns about potential violations of Indian stock market regulations.

Key Highlights:

Allegations of stock price inflation using offshore funds.

OCCRP claims potential violations of Indian financial laws.

August 2024: Hindenburg Research Reports on SEBI Chief’s Conflict of Interest

Hindenburg Research released a second report accusing SEBI’s chief of having a conflict of interest in handling the Adani case, further compounding the controversy surrounding the investigation.

Key Highlights:

Hindenburg’s report claims SEBI’s chief has a conflict of interest.

Public outcry over regulatory mishandling of the Adani Group case.

November 2024: US SEC Charges Gautam Adani with Fraud and Bribery

The US SEC formally charged Gautam Adani and several associates with securities fraud, wire fraud, and other crimes related to a bribery scheme spanning from 2020 to 2024. The charges stem from the involvement of Adani Group companies in a bribery scheme connected to a large-scale solar energy project.

Key Highlights:

SEC charges Adani with securities fraud, wire fraud, and bribery.

Allegations linked to a multi-billion-dollar solar energy project scheme.

Charges include the involvement of Adani’s senior executives in bribery activities.

The Aftermath: Adani’s Stock Market Struggles

Following the news of the SEC charges, the Adani Group’s stock prices plummeted by 20%, with the broader market also feeling the effects. The market capitalization of the Adani Group has shrunk by over $30 billion as a result of these allegations and legal challenges.

Key Highlights:

Adani shares fall by 20% in the wake of charges.

Adani Group loses over $30 billion in market value.

SEC Files Lawsuit Seeking Financial Penalties

In addition to the criminal charges, the SEC filed a lawsuit seeking financial penalties against Adani and his team. The lawsuit highlights the scale of the fraud and bribery scheme, calling for substantial penalties.

Key Highlights:

SEC seeks financial penalties against Adani and associates.

Lawsuit targets Adani Group’s senior executives, accusing them of massive bribery.

The Bribery Scheme: Allegations of Corruption Involving Adani’s Energy Projects

The bribery scheme centered around Adani Green and Azure Power, two energy companies under the Adani Group. Adani Green raised $175 million from US investors while the alleged bribery scheme was in progress. The SEC charges three senior executives in connection to this scheme, which spanned multiple years.

Key Highlights:

Adani Green raised $175 million from US investors during the bribery scheme.

SEC charges three senior executives with involvement in the bribery.

Potential Consequences: Legal and Business Impact on the Adani Group

As the legal battle continues, Gautam Adani and his co-defendants could face serious criminal penalties, fines, and sanctions in the United States. The charges are also expected to impact the Adani Group’s global businesses, particularly in the power and energy sectors, which are central to the group’s operations.

Key Highlights:

Adani and his associates face potential criminal penalties and sanctions.

The charges could severely impact Adani Group’s global business operations, especially in energy projects.

A Long Road Ahead for Adani and the Adani Group

The charges against Gautam Adani and his associates mark a new chapter in a scandal that has already rocked global markets and strained India’s regulatory framework. As the legal battles unfold, the future of Adani’s empire remains uncertain, with the impact being felt both in India and globally.

MUST READ: What Does The Adani Case Mean For Trump-Modi Ties?