Will Trump’s Tariff Threat On Indian Rice Hit Exporters Harder Than Expected? How Are Rice Exporter Stocks Responding | Explained

Indian rice exporter stocks experienced a sharp fall on Tuesday, December 9, after US President Donald Trump indicated that his administration might impose additional tariffs on agricultural imports, specifically targeting Indian rice. The warning came during a White House roundtable with American farmers and lawmakers, sparking concern among investors about the potential impact on Indian rice exports. Shares of top exporters, including LT Foods, KRBL, and GRM Overseas, dropped significantly in early trade, reflecting apprehension over escalating trade tensions between the two countries.

At the meeting, Trump questioned why India was allowed to export low-cost, subsidized rice to the US, accusing it of hurting domestic producers. Addressing concerns raised by rice farmers, he said, “Why is India allowed to do that? Do they have an exemption on rice? They should not be dumping. They cannot do that.” Trump also directed officials to identify countries allegedly involved in dumping and assured that the matter would be addressed promptly.

Stock Market Reacts to Tariff Threat

The tariff warning immediately impacted investor sentiment, leading to a sharp sell-off in the stocks of major rice exporters. LT Foods led the decline, falling 6.85 percent to close at ₹366.55 after an intraday drop of over 7 percent. KRBL, one of India’s largest basmati rice exporters, declined by 1.14 percent, while GRM Overseas dropped 4.46 percent.

Smaller exporters like Kohinoor Foods also recorded losses, although some counters saw partial recovery later in the trading session. Analysts attributed the immediate market reaction to the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s threat and the potential for new US trade restrictions on Indian rice.

Limited Exposure of Indian Rice Exports to the US

Despite the market panic, industry experts suggest that the actual impact of a new US tariff may be limited. India’s share of US rice imports is relatively small, accounting for under five percent of the total market, and largely concentrated in premium basmati rice segments.

According to the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), India exported approximately 2 lakh tonnes of rice to the US in FY24, valued at just under $400 million, compared to total global basmati exports of more than 52 lakh tonnes. The US ranks as the fourth-largest market for Indian basmati rice and the 24th-largest for non-basmati varieties.

Indian Rice Exporters Stress Demand-Driven Trade

The IREF clarified that exports to the US are driven entirely by consumer demand, primarily from South Asian and Gulf diaspora communities. Indian basmati rice cannot be replaced by US-grown varieties due to differences in aroma, texture, elongation, and flavor. Shipments are made strictly against advance purchase orders from US importers.

Even after the imposition of a 50 percent tariff up from 10 percent earlier exports have continued steadily, with the cost largely absorbed by US consumers through higher retail prices. According to the federation, export realizations for Indian farmers and companies have remained broadly stable, emphasizing that the US is an important but not dominant market for Indian rice.

Risks of Further Tariff Action

Although India’s exposure to the US market is limited, the prospect of additional tariffs has raised concerns among investors. Any new measures, such as anti-dumping investigations or further tariff hikes, could affect the profitability of exporters dependent on US sales, particularly smaller and mid-sized firms.

Moreover, global competitors like Pakistan, Vietnam, and Thailand could capture market share if India’s exports slow, posing a potential long-term risk to the country’s position in the global rice market.

Trade Talks and Diplomatic Developments

Trade negotiations between India and the US have reportedly made little progress. A delegation led by USTR Deputy Rick Switzer is scheduled to meet Indian officials in New Delhi on December 10–11 to resume discussions.

India aims to finalize the first phase of its Bilateral Trade Agreement by year-end, but uncertainty surrounding US tariffs has left markets cautious. The US President’s comments, coupled with ongoing pressure from American farmers, highlight the sensitive political context driving these trade tensions.

Resilience Amid Uncertainty

While Donald Trump’s tariff threat triggered a significant sell-off in Indian rice exporter stocks, the long-term impact may be manageable. India’s limited reliance on the US market, strong demand from West Asia, Europe, and Africa, and the established global reputation of basmati rice provide a cushion against potential losses.

Nevertheless, exporters and investors are watching developments in Washington closely, as any formal imposition of tariffs or trade barriers could pose challenges to India’s agricultural export sector.

