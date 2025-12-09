LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Netflix bid china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor donald trump Netflix bid china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor donald trump Netflix bid china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor donald trump Netflix bid china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Netflix bid china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor donald trump Netflix bid china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor donald trump Netflix bid china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor donald trump Netflix bid china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case Bhojpuri Actor
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Why Are They Allowed To Do That?’- Donald Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India, Says ‘Should Not Dump Rice’

‘Why Are They Allowed To Do That?’- Donald Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India, Says ‘Should Not Dump Rice’

US President Donald Trump signalled fresh tariffs on Indian rice after US farmers alleged unfair dumping of cheap, subsidised imports. Questioning officials, he asked, “Why are they allowed to do that?” and vowed to “take care” of the issue while also hinting at tariffs on Canadian fertiliser.

Donald Trump signalled fresh tariffs on Indian rice. (Photo: ANI)
Donald Trump signalled fresh tariffs on Indian rice. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 9, 2025 07:34:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Why Are They Allowed To Do That?’- Donald Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India, Says ‘Should Not Dump Rice’

US President Donald Trump has signalled that his administration may impose fresh tariffs on Indian rice imports, after American farmers alleged that countries like India are dumping low-priced subsidised rice into the US market, hurting domestic producers. Speaking at a White House roundtable with farmers, Trump questioned why India was allowed to continue exporting cheap rice into the US and promised to “take care” of the issue soon.

Trump Questions India: ‘Why Are They Allowed to Do That?’

During the meeting, rice farmers raised complaints about falling domestic prices due to cheaper imports. Responding sharply, Trump said countries accused of dumping would face trade consequences.

“Why is India allowed to do that? They have to pay tariffs. Do they have an exemption on rice?” Trump asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, before adding, “They should not be dumping. They cannot do that.”



Farmers at the table accused India, Thailand and China of unfair competition. Meryl Kennedy, CEO of Louisiana-based Kennedy Rice Mill, said that US rice producers in the South are “really struggling.”

Trump instructed officials to list countries allegedly responsible and asserted, “We’re going to take care of it quickly.”

Fresh Tariffs Likely on Indian Rice and Canadian Fertiliser

At the roundtable, where Trump announced a $12 billion bailout package for struggling US farmers, he also hinted at possible penalties on Canadian fertiliser imports, saying they could face “very severe tariffs” if prices undercut American production.

“A lot of it comes from Canada… We’ll put very severe tariffs on that if we have to,” Trump said.

The move could further strain already tense trade talks between the US, India and Canada.

Trade Tensions Rising as Negotiations Stall

Diplomatic sources say negotiators have made little progress on long-term trade deals. A senior US Trade Representative delegation, led by Deputy USTR Rick Switzer, will meet Indian officials in New Delhi on December 10–11 to resume discussions. India hopes to finalise the first phase of its Bilateral Trade Agreement by year-end, according to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal.

In August, Trump imposed 50% tariffs on several Indian goods, citing trade barriers and India’s continued imports of Russian oil.

Farmers’ Pressure and Inflation Concerns

According to Bloomberg, Trump is under pressure to manage rising inflation and protect agricultural jobs key political concerns ahead of next year’s elections. Though farmers are traditionally strong supporters of Trump, they say they are battling heavy losses from international competition and high production costs.

However, farmers warn that if new tariffs on fertiliser are imposed, they could face even higher expenses, especially since Canada is the largest supplier of potash, a key fertiliser ingredient.

With talks ongoing and tariff threats intensifying, trade tensions between Washington and New Delhi could escalate. If Trump follows through, it may significantly impact India’s agricultural export sector, particularly the country’s massive rice market, which is one of the world’s largest.

ALSO READ: Why China Wants Revenge From Virologist Li-Meng Yan? Doctor Who Fled To US, Linked COVID-19 To Wuhan Lab Is Now Scared Due To…

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 7:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpDonald Trump tariffshome-hero-pos-2trump tariffsUS rice dumping dispute

RELATED News

‘India Shouldn’t Be In Delusion’: Asim Munir Warns In Powerful First Address As Tri-Services Chief

Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.6 Jolts Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

Why China Wants Revenge From Virologist Li-Meng Yan? Doctor Who Fled To US, Linked COVID-19 To Wuhan Lab Is Now Scared Due To…

Who Is Rajwinder Singh? Indian-Origin Ex-Nurse Jailed For Murdering An Australian Woman in 2018, Body Was Discovered Half Buried On An Isolated Beach

Trump’s ‘Naughty List’ For Christmas: US President Teases a “Very Long List”- But Who’s Really On it?

LATEST NEWS

Why Bollywood’s Biggest Stars Secretly Fly To Maldives For Vacation, The Stunning Reason You Never Knew!

Starlink Calls India Pricing a ‘Glitch’, Says It Was Just Dummy Data, Leaving Users In Suspense

What Are Pyro Guns That Led To Goa Club Fire? Delhi Fire Chief Urges Immediate Regulation To Shield Cities From Future Disasters

Was Amaal Mallik Paid 162% More Than Bigg Boss Winner Gaurav Khanna? New Report Makes Shocking Claims

Mohammed Kaif Questions Prasidh Krishna’s Game-Reading Skills, ‘ He Is Not Extremely Skilled In…’

Bihar Man Forced To Drag Mother’s Body On Stretcher Late Night After Hospital Denies Ambulance Despite Several Being Parked At Facility

Paramount Stuns With Massive $108-Billion Counter Bid For Warner Bros After Netflix’s Surprising $72-Billion Offer Shocker, Here’s What Happens Next

Meet The Dalit Entrepreneur Who Rose From Selling Discarded Coal To Running A ₹50 Crore-Plus Tile Business

Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Fled To Thailand Hours After Fire Killed 25, Here’s What We Know

Big Business Move: Virat Kohli Invests ₹40 Crore In Agilitas For Minority Stake, Sells One8 To Bengaluru Startup

‘Why Are They Allowed To Do That?’- Donald Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India, Says ‘Should Not Dump Rice’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Why Are They Allowed To Do That?’- Donald Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India, Says ‘Should Not Dump Rice’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Why Are They Allowed To Do That?’- Donald Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India, Says ‘Should Not Dump Rice’
‘Why Are They Allowed To Do That?’- Donald Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India, Says ‘Should Not Dump Rice’
‘Why Are They Allowed To Do That?’- Donald Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India, Says ‘Should Not Dump Rice’
‘Why Are They Allowed To Do That?’- Donald Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India, Says ‘Should Not Dump Rice’

QUICK LINKS