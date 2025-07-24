Yes Bank, Anil Ambani Group Under ED Lens: What Happened To ₹3000 Crore?

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group companies are facing a series of consequences, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a series of searches in connection with a financial misconduct case involving Yes Bank’s 2017 investments. The searches follow a complaint filed by Yes Bank in 2020 and subsequent FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2022.

Anil Ambani’s Reliance & Yes Bank: Investigation Origins & Loan Diversion

The investigation of ED is based on two FIRs filed by the CBI in September 2022 against former Yes Bank MD Rana Kapoor and related Ambani firms, Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) and Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL).

In 2025, the ED reported that illegal loans were approved prior to formal approval. Irrespective of the facts that the firms had weak financials.

Bribery and Governance Lapses in Yes Bank Sanctions

Initial investigations allege that the promoters of Yes Bank received funds in their own accounts before the loan sanctioned. This pre-approved loan sanction indicates a possible bribery. The ED highlighted serious governance lapses, discrepancies in approvals, lack of due diligence, and sanctioning of loans on the same day.

Next Steps & Market Impact for Anil Ambani’s Reliance and Yes Bank

There are more than 50 companies and 25 individuals under the ED scrutiny now. The probe now delves into money laundering risks and recovery of diverted funds.

Further developments are expected as central agencies intensify scrutiny over the flow of public funds and potential misuse of banking channels for personal gain.

