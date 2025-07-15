LIVE TV
YES Bank Shares Rise Over 3% in Early Trade as Japan's SMFG Eyes USD 1.1 Billion Investment Boost

Yes Bank share jumps on Tuesday. (ANI)
Yes Bank share jumps on Tuesday. (ANI)

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 14:57:29 IST

YES Bank saw its share price climb over 3% in intraday trading on Tuesday, July 16, following reports that Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) is looking to deepen its investment in the Indian private sector lender. According to Bloomberg, SMFG is considering to infuse an additional $1.1 billion into the bank—just months after making an earlier investment.

As part of the proposed deal, SMFG is reportedly in talks to acquire around $680 million worth of convertible bonds issued by YES Bank. The Japanese banking giant is also exploring the option of buying a 5% equity stake from existing shareholders, including US-based Carlyle Group and other minority investors.

The Japanese firm already acquired 20 % stake in this bank in May 2025. If the deal finalises, SMFG’s total investment in YES Bank could rise to USD 2.7 billion, potentially raising its ownership to roughly 25%. While discussions are ongoing and no final agreement has been reached, the move highlights SMFG’s growing ambition to strengthen its presence in India’s fast-evolving banking sector.

ICRA Upgrads Ratings

In a further boost for YES Bank, credit rating agency ICRA has upgraded its ratings on the bank’s Infrastructure Bonds and Basel III Tier II Bonds worth Rs. 24,460.80 crore to ‘ICRA’ AA-  Stable’. The upgrade reflects a more stable financial profile, backed by a healthier loan book, lower stressed assets, and a shift towards more granular lending.

Yes Bank Share Price: 

As of 2:36 PM, the share was trading at Rs. 20.36, 1.85 % higher than previous closing. The shares opened at Rs. 20.06 and touched a high of Rs. 20.65. This company has a market capitalisation of Rs. 63,863 Cr.

Yes Bank Q1 FY 26 Update

 In its provisional results for Q1 FY26, YES Bank reported a sequential dip in both advances and deposits. Loans declined by 2% to Rs. 2.41 lakh crore, while deposits dropped 3% to Rs. 2.75 lakh crore. Despite the drop, the bank’s CASA ratio improved to 32.7% in June 2025, compared to 30.8% a year ago, although it fell slightly from 34.3% in the previous quarter.

