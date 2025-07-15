From Pricing to Potholes: Tesla’s India Launch Prompts Buzz on X

Tesla has officially made its long-awaited entry into the Indian market. On July 15, 2025, the electric vehicle giant opened its first showroom at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The launch was marked by a high-profile event, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurating the showroom.

Maharashtra welcomes Tesla ! 🔸Inauguration of India’s first ‘Tesla Experience Centre’ at the hands of the CM Devendra Fadnavis. Senior Regional Director Isabel Fan presented the CM with a brief on Tesla’s vision and key planned innovations for India. 🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र… pic.twitter.com/Tk0Z59UPcJ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 15, 2025

Model Y launch in India

The spotlight was on the Tesla Model Y, which will be available in two variants: Rear-Wheel Drive priced at Rs. 59.89 lakh and Long-Range RWD at Rs. 67.89 lakh. Both models have been imported as completely built units (CBUs) from Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, with deliveries expected to begin by late August.

Buzz on X

However, as the company celebrated its India debut, reactions on social media were swift and divided. On X (formerly Twitter), users flooded the platform with commentary—some supportive, others sarcastic.

A wave of posts highlighted India’s poor road infrastructure, with users sharing images of heavily potholed streets, questioning whether Tesla vehicles are suited for such conditions.

One user poked fun at Tesla’s big India debut by posting a hilarious side-by-side photo: a shiny Tesla car next to a pathole filled Indian road, with the caption: “Who will win?” — turning the EV launch into an unexpected street battle meme.

Who will win? 💀 Tesla. Vs Indian Roads pic.twitter.com/LPgbjzyFuL — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) July 15, 2025

Another user weighed in on the ongoing language controversy in Maharashtra with a cheeky comment about Tesla’s Hindi signboard, saying,” Tesla says no to Marathi. Will Tesla survive”.

Tesla says no to Marathi. Will tesla survive? pic.twitter.com/eUycy87DMH — Hathyogi (हठयोगी) (@hathyogi31) July 15, 2025

Some users pointed out the steep pricing of the Tesla Model Y, joking that it’s clearly not meant for the middle class

Tesla’s India pricing is out — and it’s not for the faint of wallet. ⚡🇮🇳 🚗 Base Variant: ₹61.07 Lakh

🚀 Long Range: ₹69.15 Lakh Basically, entry-level luxury just got an electric upgrade. Great for eco-conscious elites, but for the average Indian?

Still a dream on four… — अश्वत्थामा (@IAmR0450) July 15, 2025

Some users also pointed out the price disparity between Tesla’s India offering and its global pricing.

Comparison in US & India prices of Tesla. pic.twitter.com/RVmvaXKPp6 — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 15, 2025

Also Read: Tesla Opens Showroom In Mumbai And Sparks Excitement: Model Y Zooms In Starting Just At Rs 60 Lakh!