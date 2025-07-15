LIVE TV
Home > Business > From Pricing to Potholes: Tesla's India Launch Prompts Buzz on X

From Pricing to Potholes: Tesla’s India Launch Prompts Buzz on X

Tesla’s India launch sparked buzz on X, with users reacting to high prices, poor road conditions, and a Hindi signboard in Maharashtra. Some joked about potholes "challenging" the EV, while others questioned the steep price gap compared to the other markets.

X inundated with Tesla reaction
X inundated with Tesla reaction

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 14:05:13 IST

Tesla has officially made its long-awaited entry into the Indian market. On July 15, 2025, the electric vehicle giant opened its first showroom at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The launch was marked by a high-profile event, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurating the showroom.

Model Y launch in India

The spotlight was on the Tesla Model Y, which will be available in two variants: Rear-Wheel Drive priced at Rs. 59.89 lakh and Long-Range RWD at Rs. 67.89 lakh. Both models have been imported as completely built units (CBUs) from Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, with deliveries expected to begin by late August.

Buzz on X

However, as the company celebrated its India debut, reactions on social media were swift and divided. On X (formerly Twitter), users flooded the platform with commentary—some supportive, others sarcastic.

A wave of posts highlighted India’s poor road infrastructure, with users sharing images of heavily potholed streets, questioning whether Tesla vehicles are suited for such conditions.

One user poked fun at Tesla’s big India debut by posting a hilarious side-by-side photo: a shiny Tesla car next to a pathole filled Indian road, with the caption: “Who will win?” — turning the EV launch into an unexpected street battle meme.

Another user weighed in on the ongoing language controversy in Maharashtra with a cheeky comment about Tesla’s Hindi signboard, saying,” Tesla says no to Marathi. Will Tesla survive”.

Some users pointed out the steep pricing of the Tesla Model Y, joking that it’s clearly not meant for the middle class

Some users also pointed out the price disparity between Tesla’s India offering and its global pricing.

Also Read: Tesla Opens Showroom In Mumbai And Sparks Excitement: Model Y Zooms In Starting Just At Rs 60 Lakh!

