Sunday, January 5, 2025
Zepto IPO: Company Set To File Draft Papers In March-April – Key Details

Zepto plans to file IPO draft papers in March-April 2025, becoming the first quick-commerce startup to go public. The company is also transitioning to a marketplace model to streamline operations and enhance quality control.

Zepto IPO: Company Set To File Draft Papers In March-April – Key Details

Zepto, the quick-commerce platform known for its ultra-fast delivery services, is on track to file its initial public offering (IPO) draft papers by March or April 2025. The company, already a standout in the industry, is preparing for its transition from Singapore to India ahead of its public listing. This move comes after securing necessary approvals, including a key regulatory step with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which is set to hear the matter on January 17.

A significant development in Zepto’s journey is the shift in its business operations. Zepto is moving from its traditional B2B model to a more scalable marketplace model. This transition, officially marked by the establishment of Zepto Marketplace in October 2024, is expected to boost quality control and improve service delivery. Additionally, Zepto is planning the launch of “Thor,” an inventory management platform, to further streamline its operations and improve efficiency.

Zepto’s IPO marks a historic moment for the quick-commerce sector, with Zepto becoming the first startup in this space to pursue a public listing. The company is following in the footsteps of rivals like Zomato (Blinkit) and Swiggy (Instamart), which have already adopted the marketplace model.

In the lead-up to its IPO, Zepto will hold a critical board meeting on January 19 to finalize key details, including the appointment of bankers, independent directors, and setting the IPO size. With plans to finalize the opening date soon, the company’s IPO is eagerly anticipated by the industry and investors alike. Zepto’s transition and IPO represent a bold move to secure its place in the rapidly evolving quick-commerce market.

Filed under

BUSSINESS Zepto IPO

