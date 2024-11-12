Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Engages With Users On New ‘Food Rescue’ Feature, Offers Job Opportunity

The feature aims to reduce food waste by redirecting cancelled food orders to nearby customers. Goyal shared the update on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, presenting it as a win for both customers and the environment.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Engages With Users On New ‘Food Rescue’ Feature, Offers Job Opportunity

In a bid to combat food wastage, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal introduced a new feature called ‘Food Rescue’ on November 10, 2024. The feature aims to reduce food waste by redirecting cancelled food orders to nearby customers. Goyal shared the update on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, presenting it as a win for both customers and the environment.

According to Goyal, when an order is cancelled, it will now be shown to nearby customers at a discounted price, ensuring that the food doesn’t go to waste. The cancelled orders will be delivered in their original, untampered packaging, and customers will receive them in just a few minutes. Goyal emphasized that this initiative is part of Zomato’s efforts to minimize food wastage by repurposing orders that would otherwise go unclaimed.

The feature quickly generated attention on X, where users expressed appreciation and even suggested improvements. One user, Bhanu, offered some practical advice to avoid potential misuse of the system. His suggestions included:

  1. The feature should not apply to cash-on-delivery (COD) orders.
  2. Orders should not be cancelled if they are within 500 meters of the delivery point.
  3. Cancellations should be limited to prevent situations where customers order and cancel just to get a discount.
  4. Only a few cancellations (less than two) should be allowed each month.

These suggestions caught the attention of Goyal, who responded positively to the ideas. He wrote, “All this and more already in place. Good thinking, by the way. Who are you and what do you do? Would love to know you more, and see if we can work together? 🙂 DM me please if you wanna chat more.” Goyal’s engagement led Bhanu to reveal more about himself, sharing that he regularly gives feedback to improve services and works as a product manager at a Bangalore-based startup.

This interaction highlights Goyal’s openness to user feedback and his commitment to refining Zomato’s services. It’s clear that the company values collaboration and is focused on improving the customer experience with each update.

In other news, Goyal recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he shared fun anecdotes from his journey with Zomato. He also gave fans a peek into his personal life, discussing his recent experience delivering food orders alongside his wife, Grecia Munoz.

The ‘Food Rescue’ feature is just the latest step in Zomato’s ongoing efforts to innovate and tackle important issues like food wastage. Goyal and his team are clearly committed to continuously improving their services, and the response from users like Bhanu shows that Zomato is listening and eager to collaborate.

ALSO READ: Zomato Launches Initiative To Curb Food Wastage With New ‘Food Rescue’ Feature For Canceled Orders

Filed under

Deepinder Goyal Food Rescue Zomato reduce food wastage Zomato Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Zomato feature update Zomato food delivery Zomato new feature
Advertisement

Also Read

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

Air India-Vistara Merger: Here Is How To Know If You Are On A Vistara Or Air India Flight

Air India-Vistara Merger: Here Is How To Know If You Are On A Vistara Or...

China: Car Crash at Sports Centre Leaves Dozens Dead and Injured

China: Car Crash at Sports Centre Leaves Dozens Dead and Injured

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In India

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In...

Entertainment

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In India

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her Hilarious Response Revealed

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away At 39: Cause Of Death, Funeral Details

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away At 39: Cause Of Death, Funeral Details

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox