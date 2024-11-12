Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Engages With Users On New ‘Food Rescue’ Feature, Offers Job Opportunity

The feature aims to reduce food waste by redirecting cancelled food orders to nearby customers. Goyal shared the update on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, presenting it as a win for both customers and the environment.

In a bid to combat food wastage, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal introduced a new feature called ‘Food Rescue’ on November 10, 2024. The feature aims to reduce food waste by redirecting cancelled food orders to nearby customers. Goyal shared the update on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, presenting it as a win for both customers and the environment.

According to Goyal, when an order is cancelled, it will now be shown to nearby customers at a discounted price, ensuring that the food doesn’t go to waste. The cancelled orders will be delivered in their original, untampered packaging, and customers will receive them in just a few minutes. Goyal emphasized that this initiative is part of Zomato’s efforts to minimize food wastage by repurposing orders that would otherwise go unclaimed.

The feature quickly generated attention on X, where users expressed appreciation and even suggested improvements. One user, Bhanu, offered some practical advice to avoid potential misuse of the system. His suggestions included:

The feature should not apply to cash-on-delivery (COD) orders. Orders should not be cancelled if they are within 500 meters of the delivery point. Cancellations should be limited to prevent situations where customers order and cancel just to get a discount. Only a few cancellations (less than two) should be allowed each month.

These suggestions caught the attention of Goyal, who responded positively to the ideas. He wrote, “All this and more already in place. Good thinking, by the way. Who are you and what do you do? Would love to know you more, and see if we can work together? 🙂 DM me please if you wanna chat more.” Goyal’s engagement led Bhanu to reveal more about himself, sharing that he regularly gives feedback to improve services and works as a product manager at a Bangalore-based startup.

This interaction highlights Goyal’s openness to user feedback and his commitment to refining Zomato’s services. It’s clear that the company values collaboration and is focused on improving the customer experience with each update.

In other news, Goyal recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he shared fun anecdotes from his journey with Zomato. He also gave fans a peek into his personal life, discussing his recent experience delivering food orders alongside his wife, Grecia Munoz.

The ‘Food Rescue’ feature is just the latest step in Zomato’s ongoing efforts to innovate and tackle important issues like food wastage. Goyal and his team are clearly committed to continuously improving their services, and the response from users like Bhanu shows that Zomato is listening and eager to collaborate.

