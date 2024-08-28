Zomato Makes Reimbursements Easy For Corporates, Launches ZFE

Food delivery powerhouse Zomato is shaking things up with its latest innovation: ZFE – Zomato for Enterprise. This exciting new feature is set to revolutionize the way users handle their meal reimbursements. Previously a time-consuming and often cumbersome process, ZFE streamlines the reimbursement procedure, making it faster and more efficient. Now, users can effortlessly claim back their meal expenses from their employers or companies with just a few clicks. Say goodbye to the old hassles and hello to seamless, hassle-free reimbursements!

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared on the social media platform X, “Excited to introduce Zomato for Enterprise (ZFE), a platform designed for companies to solve food expense management. ”

He added explaining the use of the latest feature, “A lot of Zomato orders placed by corporate employees are business-related and need to be reimbursed by the company. The reimbursement process is cumbersome and time-consuming. With ZFE, employees can simply bill their business orders directly to their employer, without having to pay.”

Excited to introduce Zomato for Enterprise (ZFE), a platform designed for companies to solve food expense management. A lot of Zomato orders placed by corporate employees are business-related and need to be reimbursed by the company. The reimbursement process is cumbersome and… pic.twitter.com/6WU8gt9fVH — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 28, 2024

He added, “Companies can use ZFE to add employees, set budgets, define ordering rules and much more. ZFE adds convenience to your employees, while we take care of the rest – with complete transparency. Over 100 top companies are already using ZFE. We are grateful for their feedback, which has helped shape this initiative. We invite all corporate leaders to try ZFE in your organisation. Write to us at enterprise@zomato.com to get started.”

Also Read: Apple Announces New CFO, Kevan Parekh Succeeding Luca Maestri