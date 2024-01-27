Older couple killed in Ujjain, MP; SIT established to investigate

An elderly couple was discovered dead at their home in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, according to a police officer on Saturday. This horrific occurrence has come to light.

The incident happened in the district’s Narwar police station’s jurisdiction in Piploda Dwarkadhish village. As soon as they received the information, the police responded quickly, filed a report, and assembled a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the situation.

“An elderly couple was sleeping alone in their house in Piploda Dwarkadhish village under Narwar police station and their bodies were found in a room on Saturday morning,” stated Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has arrived at the scene and the police have secured it.”

On the spot, the evidence is being gathered. Additionally, a SIT has been established to look into the matter and find the accused. According to Sharma, the initial inquiry revealed that the couple’s deaths were caused by strangling and stabbing.

“As almirahs and drawers were also misplaced, the police filed a case against the unknown under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grave damage). The incident is currently being looked into further,” the officer stated.