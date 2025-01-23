Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Centre Hikes MSP On Jute By Rs 315, Promises 66.8% Returns For Farmers

The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 315 hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for raw jute, ensuring 66.8% returns for farmers. The government also extended the National Health Mission (NHM) for five more years to strengthen India's healthcare system.

Centre Hikes MSP On Jute By Rs 315, Promises 66.8% Returns For Farmers

In a significant move aimed at benefiting farmers, the Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 315 hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for raw jute, setting it at Rs 5,650 per quintal for the 2025-26 marketing season. This price revision is expected to provide farmers with a 66.8% return over the all-India weighted average cost of production, a major boost to the jute farming sector.

Significant MSP Hike to Boost Jute Production

The latest MSP hike marks a substantial increase from the 2024-25 season, where the MSP for raw jute was raised by Rs 285, reaching Rs 5,335 per quintal. Since 2014-15, the MSP for raw jute has more than doubled, growing by 2.35 times. The new hike aims to incentivize jute production in India, which has seen low production levels in recent years.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting, explained that jute production is primarily influenced by farmers’ decisions and market conditions. He added that the government is committed to supporting sustainable farming practices and will continue to purchase jute at MSP prices, ensuring a stable income for farmers.

“Jute production is finding increased acceptance as a sustainable product. While we are encouraging farmers to grow more jute, the output will depend on the farmer’s choice based on what yields the best value,” Goyal stated.

Ensuring Better Returns for Jute Farmers

The MSP hike not only guarantees better returns for jute farmers but also aims to boost production in India. This comes as part of the government’s continued efforts to support agricultural sectors, especially those growing sustainable crops like jute. The hike is expected to encourage farmers to invest more in jute farming, which in turn can benefit the broader rural economy.

Continued Focus on Health: National Health Mission Extended for Five More Years

Alongside the MSP hike for jute, the Union Cabinet has also approved the extension of the National Health Mission (NHM) for an additional five years. The extension highlights the government’s focus on improving public health and building a stronger healthcare workforce.

Goyal praised NHM’s achievements, particularly its significant role in India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Between 2021 and 2022, NHM added 1.2 million healthcare workers to its workforce, strengthening healthcare delivery across the country.

This extension is part of the government’s broader agenda to improve healthcare access and infrastructure across India, ensuring that quality healthcare reaches every corner of the country.

HUDCO Q3 Net Profit Jumps 42% YoY To Rs 735 Crore, Firm Declares Rs 2.05 Dividend

Filed under

Budget 2025

