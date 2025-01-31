Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Economic Survey 2025: Creating Blueprint To Cut Cereal Output, Boost Pulses, Edible oils

The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights a strategic policy shift to reduce cereal production while boosting pulses and edible oils, which India currently imports to meet domestic demand. The document stresses three key reforms: establishing market mechanisms for price risk hedging, controlling fertilizer and reducing the production of surplus, water- and power-intensive crops.

Economic Survey 2025: Creating Blueprint To Cut Cereal Output, Boost Pulses, Edible oils

Reducing Cereal Production and Boosting Pulses and Oilseeds


The Economic Survey 2024-25, presented in Parliament on Friday, outlines a strategic blueprint to reform India’s agriculture sector. The document proposes a shift in policy to discourage overproduction of cereals, while focusing on increasing the production of pulses and edible oils—crops India currently imports to meet domestic demand.

India continues to face a persistent deficit in pulses and oilseeds, particularly due to the slow growth rate of oilseeds (only 1.9% annually). The Economic Survey stresses the need for focused research to develop climate-resilient crop varieties, which can increase yields and reduce crop damage. Additionally, the expansion of pulses cultivation in rice-fallow regions is a key area of focus.

The survey also emphasizes the importance of promoting best agricultural practices, including the use of high-yield, disease-resistant seed varieties, and training farmers on efficient farming techniques in major pulses and oilseeds growing regions.

Fertilizer Use and Soil Health Concerns

With soil degradation and the decline in organic carbon content becoming significant challenges for Indian agriculture, the Economic Survey calls for the judicious use of fertilizers. Over-fertilization is damaging soil health, and addressing this issue is critical for maintaining long-term agricultural productivity.

Resilience and Growth in the Agriculture Sector

Despite facing numerous challenges, India’s agriculture sector has shown resilience, with an average growth of 5% annually from FY17 to FY23. In Q2 FY25, the sector grew by 3.5%, recovering from slower growth rates in the previous quarters. This demonstrates the sector’s capacity for recovery and adaptation.

The survey underscores the importance of diversifying income sources for farmers through allied sectors like animal husbandry, dairying, fisheries, and agroforestry. These sectors provide farmers with alternative sources of income, helping them better navigate the uncertainties posed by climate variability and other challenges.

The document also flags critical challenges, such as climate change and water scarcity, which require targeted interventions to ensure agricultural sustainability. Farmers with diverse income streams, including those from allied activities, are better positioned to withstand these challenges.

Embracing Digital Technology and Improved Market Access

The adoption of digital technology and the development of better market infrastructure are key focus areas in the survey. Platforms like e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) play a crucial role in improving market access, reducing transaction costs, and empowering farmers with the information they need to make informed decisions.

Government schemes such as PM-KISAN and the PMKMY pension scheme have had a positive impact, with over 11 crore farmers benefiting from PM-KISAN and 23.61 lakh farmers enrolled in PMKMY as of October 2024. However, the Economic Survey stresses that private sector investment is crucial to modernizing India’s food grain storage systems and supporting small farmers.

A Vision for a Sustainable Agricultural Future

The Economic Survey 2024-25 provides a clear roadmap for transforming India’s agriculture sector. By focusing on sustainability, boosting pulses and oilseeds production, promoting best practices, and improving market access, India can reduce its dependency on imports, ensure food security, and increase farmer income.

