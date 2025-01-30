Economic Survey 2025 Date And Time: What Is Economic Survey And When Will It Be Presented?

The Budget session in Parliament will start on January 31 and will conclude on April 4. Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth straight Budget on February 1.

The Economic Survey is one of the most important documents released every year, providing a comprehensive overview of India’s economic performance. Prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, this document offers detailed data about the Indian economy, welfare schemes, and various economic indicators.

What is the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is a report that analyzes the state of the Indian economy, with a focus on key sectors such as agriculture, industry, and services. The document is compiled under the supervision of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), currently V Anantha Nageswaran. It includes crucial data on GDP growth, inflation, employment, and fiscal deficits, among other important economic metrics.

Every year, the Economic Survey sets the tone for the Union Budget by providing insights and recommendations that influence the government’s fiscal policies. It serves as a useful reference for policymakers, businesses, economists, and citizens alike.

When Will the Economic Survey Be Presented?

The Economic Survey for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented on January 31, 2025, marking the first day of the Union Budget session in Parliament. The survey will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shortly after the President’s address to the joint session of Parliament.

This presentation kicks off the highly anticipated Budget session, and the Economic Survey plays a key role in laying the groundwork for the upcoming Union Budget.

What Does the Economic Survey Cover?

The Economic Survey offers a detailed analysis of India’s economic performance in the preceding year. It includes:

GDP Growth : An assessment of India’s economic growth rate.

: An assessment of India’s economic growth rate. Fiscal Deficit : Insights into government spending and borrowing.

: Insights into government spending and borrowing. Inflation : Analysis of price levels and cost of living.

: Analysis of price levels and cost of living. Employment : Statistics on job creation and labor market trends.

: Statistics on job creation and labor market trends. Sectoral Trends: A breakdown of key sectors, including agriculture, industry, and services.

Additionally, the survey offers policy recommendations aimed at addressing current challenges and promoting long-term economic growth.

Where and How to Watch the Economic Survey LIVE

For those who want to follow the Economic Survey presentation live, several government and media platforms will be livestreaming the event. Here’s where you can watch:

Sansad TV

PIB India (Press Information Bureau)

Finance Ministry’s Official Facebook Page

Finance Ministry’s official X handle (@FinMinIndia) for live updates.

You can also catch the live stream on NEWSX, which will provide full coverage of the event, bringing you key insights and analysis from the Economic Survey.

Why is the Economic Survey Important?

The Economic Survey not only highlights the state of the economy but also offers a roadmap for the government to address emerging challenges. It plays a crucial role in shaping the Union Budget, providing insights on areas that require policy intervention and guiding decisions that affect millions of citizens and businesses.

By focusing on short- to medium-term economic trends, the survey gives an overview of what to expect in terms of fiscal health, economic growth, and the government’s approach to critical issues like inflation, unemployment, and infrastructure development.

Stay Informed with the Economic Survey

The Economic Survey is a crucial document that sets the stage for the Union Budget. By offering a detailed analysis of India’s economic performance, it helps citizens, businesses, and policymakers understand the current economic landscape and make informed decisions. Be sure to tune in to the live presentation on January 31 to gain insights into the economic outlook for India in the year ahead.

