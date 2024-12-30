Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
Government Extends Minimum Export Price On Honey, Imposes MIP On Soda Ash

In a move to regulate exports and imports, the Indian government has extended the Minimum Export Price (MEP) on natural honey and introduced a Minimum Import Price (MIP) on soda ash. These measures aim to protect domestic industries and ensure fair pricing in global trade.

Honey Exports: MEP Extended to December 2025

The government has extended the Minimum Export Price (MEP) of $2,000 per tonne for natural honey until December 31, 2025. This decision, announced by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), comes as part of efforts to ensure that honey exports maintain a fair price in international markets.

Originally implemented in March 2023, the MEP prevents exports of honey priced below $2,000 per tonne, aiming to stabilize the domestic honey market and safeguard the interests of local beekeepers. The US and UAE are key destinations for Indian honey exports, and this policy extension will continue to affect these markets.

Soda Ash Imports: Minimum Import Price Set

In another trade policy update, the DGFT has revised the import policy for soda ash from “restricted” to “free.” However, a Minimum Import Price (MIP) of Rs 20,108 per metric tonne has been set, effective until June 30, 2025. This new MIP is aimed at controlling the price fluctuations and ensuring a stable domestic supply of soda ash, which is used in industries like glass manufacturing and chemicals.

What This Means for Indian Trade

The extension of the MEP on honey ensures that India’s honey producers receive fair compensation for their exports, maintaining quality and competitiveness in the global market. The revision in soda ash import policy, meanwhile, aligns with India’s efforts to stabilize its domestic market and reduce volatility in key industries.

Both of these moves underscore the government’s proactive approach to managing trade policies, balancing the interests of domestic producers while meeting international demand.

MEP on honey MIP on soda ash

