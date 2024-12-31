Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Income Tax Department Extends Deadline For Belated, Revised ITR Filing: Key Details

Taxpayers were initially required to file their ITRs for the financial year 2023–24 (AY 2024–25) by July 31, 2024. However, they had the option to file later, by December 31, 2024, with an additional penalty for the delay.

Income Tax Department Extends Deadline For Belated, Revised ITR Filing: Key Details

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has granted an extension for filing belated or revised Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the Assessment Year (AY) 2024-25. The new deadline, now set for January 15, 2025, replaces the previous cutoff of December 31, 2024. This extension offers taxpayers additional time to ensure compliance with tax obligations.

Belated ITR Due Date Extended: This move is expected to provide taxpayers with additional time to file their returns and ensure compliance with tax obligations.

Belated ITR Due Date Extended: In a recent announcement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the last date for furnishing Belated/ Revised Returns of Income for the Assessment Year (AY) 2024-25 for resident individuals. The deadline has been moved from December 31, 2024, to January 15, 2025.

The decision follows a recent order from the Bombay High Court, which directed the CBDT to extend the deadline for filing belated and revised ITRs for Assessment Year (A.Y.) 2024-25.

The CBDT has set a new deadline of January 15, 2025, for taxpayers to submit their belated or revised ITRs. The original deadline was December 31, 2024, meaning individuals who missed the original date now have an additional two weeks to complete their filings.

The income tax department confirmed this extension through a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating:
“CBDT extends the last date for furnishing Belated/ Revised return of income for AY 2024-25 in the case of Resident Individuals from 31st December 2024 to 15 January 2025.”

What You Need to Know About Belated ITR Filing

Taxpayers were initially required to file their ITRs for the financial year 2023–24 (AY 2024–25) by July 31, 2024. However, they had the option to file later, by December 31, 2024, with an additional penalty for the delay.

This extension provides much-needed relief for individuals who have missed the previous deadline, ensuring they can file their returns without facing extra penalties.

This change underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to provide ease and flexibility for taxpayers, while encouraging timely and accurate filing of returns.

Key Points to Remember:

  • New Deadline: January 15, 2025
  • Original Deadline: December 31, 2024
  • Penalty for Delay: Applicable for filings after the original deadline

For taxpayers who still need to file their ITR, this extension is a crucial opportunity to avoid further penalties while ensuring compliance with tax obligations.

Filed under

itr

