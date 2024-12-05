Home
Thursday, December 5, 2024
RBI Set To Announce Decision On key Interest Rate On Dec 6

The RBI's monetary policy decision is due Friday morning. The central bank's committee met for three days. Experts predict no change to the repo rate. The CRR may be adjusted. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decision. This is Das's last MPC meeting of his current term.

RBI Set To Announce Decision On key Interest Rate On Dec 6

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its decision on key interest rates Friday morning, following the conclusion of its three-day monetary policy meeting. With inflation still high and GDP growth showing signs of weakness, experts anticipate that the central bank will likely keep the short-term lending rate (repo rate) unchanged. However, there may be adjustments to the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to respond to mixed economic signals.

“Monetary Policy Statement by RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta will be announced on December 6, 2024, at 10:00 AM,” the Reserve Bank confirmed via social media platform X.

Key Highlights to Watch in RBI’s Monetary Policy Decision:

  • Status Quo on Repo Rate Expected: In response to high inflation and moderate economic growth, analysts predict that the RBI will maintain its current short-term lending rate.
  • Potential Changes to Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR): Given the mixed economic indicators, the RBI may adjust the CRR to influence liquidity and support economic stability.

What to Expect from the RBI’s Policy Statement:

  • Inflation and Economic Growth: With inflationary pressures still looming, the RBI’s decision will focus on managing inflation while supporting sustainable growth.
  • Market Impact: Investors and businesses will closely watch the RBI’s moves, especially regarding any changes to liquidity measures and their impact on the broader economy.

 

crr RBI's monetary policy repo rate shaktikanta das

