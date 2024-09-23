Sensex Adds 384 pts; Nifty Ends Near 25,950; PSB Index Soars 3%

Stock Market Highlights: 34 out of 50 constituent stocks on Nifty50 ended higher with gains led by Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, and SBI Life Insurance.

Indian benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, reached historic highs before closing at record levels on Monday. The Sensex rose by 384.30 points, or 0.45%, to settle at 84,928.61, after hitting an intraday peak of 84,980.53.

Similarly, the Nifty50 climbed to an all-time high of 25,956—just 44 points short of 26,000—before finishing the session with a gain of 148.10 points, or 0.57%, at 25,939.05.

Out of the 50 constituent stocks on the Nifty50, 34 closed higher, with notable gains from Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, and SBI Life Insurance Company, which saw increases of up to 3.66%. In contrast, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Divi’s Labs, Wipro, and IndusInd Bank were among the 16 stocks that ended lower.

Broader market indices mirrored the positive sentiment, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbing by 1.12% and the Nifty Midcap 100 index gaining 0.84%. The Nifty Midcap 100 index also reached a record high of 60,759.45 during intraday trading.

On the BSE, 20 of the 30 constituent stocks closed in the green, led by Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Hindustan Unilever, which rose by as much as 3.29%. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Asian Paints were among the 10 stocks that finished lower, with losses of up to 1.25%.

All sectoral indices, except for Nifty IT, ended positively, with the Nifty PSU Bank index leading the gains, finishing up by 3.41% on Monday.