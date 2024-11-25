Union Cabinet Approves : Centralised Subscriptions For Top Academic Journals

The Indian Cabinet approved several key initiatives, including a national natural farming mission, an innovation program, and a paperless PAN system. They also launched a nationwide academic subscription scheme and greenlit infrastructure projects like a hydroelectric plant and railway expansions, boosting development and resource access.

The Indian Cabinet has approved several key initiatives that aim to drive sustainable development, foster innovation, and improve infrastructure across the country. These decisions are set to transform various sectors, from agriculture to digital services, ensuring a brighter and more efficient future.

National Mission on Natural Farming: A Step Toward Sustainable Agriculture

The Cabinet has approved the launch of the National Mission on Natural Farming under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, with a substantial outlay of Rs 2,481 crore. This standalone centrally sponsored scheme aims to promote chemical-free agriculture by encouraging eco-friendly farming practices. The mission will play a pivotal role in ensuring sustainable agriculture and supporting farmers with alternatives to chemical-intensive farming, contributing to a healthier environment and long-term food security.

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) 2.0: Boosting India’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

In a move to strengthen India’s innovation landscape, the Cabinet has greenlit AIM 2.0, with an allocation of Rs 2,750 crore for implementation until March 31, 2028. This initiative is designed to further support India’s startups, research, and development. By fostering an environment conducive to innovation, AIM 2.0 will play a critical role in nurturing entrepreneurship, advancing technological research, and positioning India as a global innovation hub.

PAN 2.0: A Digital Leap for Ease of Access

With the aim of enhancing the efficiency and user-friendliness of the Permanent Account Number (PAN) system, the Cabinet has approved the rollout of PAN 2.0. This upgrade introduces a paperless and online process for PAN issuance and includes a new grievance redressal mechanism. PAN 2.0 will simplify the application process, making it more accessible to individuals and businesses across India.

One Nation One Subscription Scheme: Democratizing Academic Access

The Cabinet also launched the One Nation One Subscription Scheme, a central initiative to democratize access to academic resources. This scheme is aimed at providing nationwide access to academic journals, books, and other resources to students, researchers, and educational institutions, thereby enhancing learning opportunities and research potential across the country.

Heo Hydro Electric Project: Powering the Northeast

To boost power generation in the northeastern region, the Cabinet approved an investment of Rs 1,939 crore for the 240 MW Heo Hydro Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi Yomi district. The project, set to be completed within 50 months, will significantly enhance the region’s power infrastructure, promoting energy sustainability and meeting the growing demand for electricity.

Indian Railways Multitracking Projects: Improving Connectivity

The Cabinet also sanctioned three multitracking railway projects at a combined cost of Rs 7,927 crore. These projects aim to improve connectivity across various regions, ensuring better transportation and more efficient movement of goods and people. With improved rail infrastructure, these initiatives will contribute to India’s growing economic needs.

These recent Cabinet approvals represent a significant stride towards enhancing India’s infrastructure, agriculture, innovation, and digital accessibility. From promoting sustainable farming with the National Mission on Natural Farming to boosting India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem with AIM 2.0, these initiatives are set to transform the nation’s growth trajectory in the years to come.

