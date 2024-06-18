AP 2nd Year Supplementary Result 2024: Check Results From The Link resultsbie.ap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) for the second year on June 18, 2024. Students can check their AP Inter 1st and 2nd year general and vocational results at the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter Supplementary Exams Result 2024: Exam Date

AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2024 were held from May 24 to June 1, 2024. They are now excitedly awaiting the announcement of the findings. According to the statistics, 5,03,459 students were eligible for the AP Inter first and second-year supplemental exams. 3,65,872 were for IPE first year, whereas 1,37,587 were for IPE second year.

The papers were held in two shifts. First-year students wrote the exam from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., while second-year students took it from 2:30 p.m.

AP Inter Supplementary Exams Result 2024: No. Of Candidates

This year, a total of 63595 boys and 51724 girls appeared, with 38075 boys and 29995 girls passing. The total pass rate is 60% for boys and 58% for girls.

This year, 127190 individuals took the examination, and 74868 passed. The overall pass percentage is 59%. All candidates who appeared can view their Class 12 supplementary results on the official BIEAP website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

The results of Intermediate 1st Year students who participated in the supplementary test (IPASE 2024) will be announced on June 26, 2024. Go to the board’s official website at bie.ap.gov.in. The application fee for re-verification is ₹1000/- per subject. Candidates can re-verify their marks between June 20 and June 24, 2024.

