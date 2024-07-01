CLAT 2025 Notification Update, Exam Scheduled On December 1

In the latest development, the CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) notification for the 2025 exam will be released on July 7. Followed by the notication, the law entrance test is scheduled to be held on December 1.

Students wishing to enroll in undergraduate and graduate legal programs provided by 22 NLUs and other partnering institutions must take the entrance exam.

Two hours are allotted for the 120 questions in the CLAT exam. The English language, current events (including general knowledge), logical thinking, legal reasoning, and quantitative methodologies are some of the subjects covered in the CLAT UG paper.

Constitutional law and other legal topics, including jurisprudence, family law, criminal law, property law, administrative law, contract law, torts, corporate law, public international law, tax law, environmental law, and labor and industrial law, are included in the CLAT PG exam.

CLAT 2025: Universities Participating

NLUSIU Bengaluru, NALSAR Hyderabad, NLIU Bhopal, WBNUJS Kolkata, NLU Jodhpur, HNLU Raipur, GNLU Gandhinagar, GNLU Silvassa Campus, RMLNLU Lucknow, RGNUL Punjab, CNLU Patna, NUALS Kochi, MNLU Mumbai, MNLU Nagpur, MNLU Aurangabad, HPNLU Shimla, DNLU Jabalpur, DBRANLU Haryana, and NLUT Agartala are the universities taking part in CLAT 2025.

