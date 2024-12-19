‘Dummy’ Students: CBSE Conducts Surprise Inspection At 29 Schools, To Take Legal Action

While dummy schools may provide an apparent shortcut for aspiring engineers and doctors, they raise significant concerns about the integrity of the education system

In a recent series of inspections conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, authorities uncovered several schools involved in illegal practices. Eighteen of these violating institutions are based in the national capital, while others were found in cities like Varanasi (3), Bengaluru (2), Patna (2), Ahmedabad (2), Bilaspur (2), and Chhattisgarh (2). These “dummy schools” have been operating by offering students an opportunity to focus solely on preparing for competitive exams, without attending regular classes.

Why Students Choose Dummy Schools

Many students preparing for prestigious engineering and medical entrance exams opt for dummy schools to maximize their study time. These schools allow students to bypass regular class attendance and directly appear for board exams, effectively serving as a shortcut for focused exam preparation. The appeal of dummy schools lies in their ability to free up valuable time for intense studying, which is crucial for success in these highly competitive exams.

Dummy Schools and the State Quota Advantage

Another key reason students enroll in dummy schools is to benefit from the state quota system in medical and engineering colleges. For instance, candidates who complete their 11th and 12th grades in Delhi are eligible for admission under the Delhi State Quota to medical colleges in the national capital. This allows students to take advantage of quotas that may offer a better chance of securing admission to prestigious institutions.

Implications and Growing Concerns

While dummy schools may provide an apparent shortcut for aspiring engineers and doctors, they raise significant concerns about the integrity of the education system. These institutions, often bypassing the need for traditional classroom learning, may contribute to a lack of genuine education. Authorities are now focused on addressing the growing trend and ensuring that students are enrolled in legitimate schools that provide a complete, quality education.

