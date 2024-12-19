Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Dummy’ Students: CBSE Conducts Surprise Inspection At 29 Schools, To Take Legal Action

While dummy schools may provide an apparent shortcut for aspiring engineers and doctors, they raise significant concerns about the integrity of the education system

‘Dummy’ Students: CBSE Conducts Surprise Inspection At 29 Schools, To Take Legal Action

In a recent series of inspections conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, authorities uncovered several schools involved in illegal practices. Eighteen of these violating institutions are based in the national capital, while others were found in cities like Varanasi (3), Bengaluru (2), Patna (2), Ahmedabad (2), Bilaspur (2), and Chhattisgarh (2). These “dummy schools” have been operating by offering students an opportunity to focus solely on preparing for competitive exams, without attending regular classes.

Why Students Choose Dummy Schools

Many students preparing for prestigious engineering and medical entrance exams opt for dummy schools to maximize their study time. These schools allow students to bypass regular class attendance and directly appear for board exams, effectively serving as a shortcut for focused exam preparation. The appeal of dummy schools lies in their ability to free up valuable time for intense studying, which is crucial for success in these highly competitive exams.

Dummy Schools and the State Quota Advantage

Another key reason students enroll in dummy schools is to benefit from the state quota system in medical and engineering colleges. For instance, candidates who complete their 11th and 12th grades in Delhi are eligible for admission under the Delhi State Quota to medical colleges in the national capital. This allows students to take advantage of quotas that may offer a better chance of securing admission to prestigious institutions.

Implications and Growing Concerns

While dummy schools may provide an apparent shortcut for aspiring engineers and doctors, they raise significant concerns about the integrity of the education system. These institutions, often bypassing the need for traditional classroom learning, may contribute to a lack of genuine education. Authorities are now focused on addressing the growing trend and ensuring that students are enrolled in legitimate schools that provide a complete, quality education.

ALSO READ: Bihar Class 9 Student Found Rs 88 Crore In His Bank Account. Here’s What Happened Next

Filed under

DUMMY STUDENTS CBSE

Advertisement

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Auspicious Items To Bring Home For Prosperity

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Auspicious Items To Bring Home For Prosperity

Are Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Back Together? Couple Spotted At Aaradhya’s School Event| WATCH

Are Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Back Together? Couple Spotted At Aaradhya’s School Event| WATCH

Airtel Prepays Rs 3,626 Crore To Centre To Clear 2016 Spectrum Dues

Airtel Prepays Rs 3,626 Crore To Centre To Clear 2016 Spectrum Dues

Bihar Class 9 Student Found Rs 88 Crore In His Bank Account. Here’s What Happened Next

Bihar Class 9 Student Found Rs 88 Crore In His Bank Account. Here’s What Happened...

Ukraine Won’t Continue Russian Gas Transit, Zelenskiy Says

Ukraine Won’t Continue Russian Gas Transit, Zelenskiy Says

Entertainment

Are Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Back Together? Couple Spotted At Aaradhya’s School Event| WATCH

Are Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Back Together? Couple Spotted At Aaradhya’s School Event| WATCH

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes Viral

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes

Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A Different Religion

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox