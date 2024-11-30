The Indian Railways has initiated a recruitment drive under South Eastern Railway (SER) to fill 1,785 apprentice positions.

Vacancy and Eligibility Details

Number of Positions

A total of 1,785 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment campaign.

Educational Qualification

Applicants must have completed Matriculation (10th grade) from a recognized board with at least 50% aggregate marks (excluding additional subjects).

from a recognized board with at least 50% aggregate marks (excluding additional subjects). They should also hold a valid ITI certificate in the relevant trade, certified by NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit

Minimum age: 15 years .

. Maximum age: 24 years as of January 1, 2025.

as of January 1, 2025. The date of birth recorded in the candidate’s Matriculation Certificate or Birth Certificate will be considered for eligibility.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on a merit list, which will be prepared for each trade separately.

Application Fee

General candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹100 .

. Exemptions : SC/ST, PWD, and female applicants.

: SC/ST, PWD, and female applicants. Payment methods include Debit/Credit Cards, Internet Banking, UPI, or E-Wallet.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates must complete their applications online before the deadline. They are advised to carefully read the detailed notification available on the official website of SER to ensure compliance with all requirements.

This is a great opportunity for young candidates to secure training positions within Indian Railways, paving the way for career development in technical trades.