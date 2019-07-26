IBPS RRB Office Assistant admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recently released the RRB Office Assistant admit card on the official website of IBPS. Candidates can download the RRB Office Assistant admit card @ibps.in

IBPS RRB Office Assistant admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recently published the admit cards for the Group B Office Assistant exams. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post must download the IBPS RRB admit card 2019, from the official website of IBPS or click on the link @ibps.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that the admit card will appear in an online mode thus, candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it. Candidates must carry the admit card to appear in the examinations. However the examinations for IBPS to be conducted in the month of August.

Follow the steps to download the IBPS RRB Office Assistant admit card 2019:

Step1: Click on the link @ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the generated link, RRB Office Assistant 2019 Admit Card

Step 3: Candidates must fill the credentials like roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The IBPS RRB Office Assistant 2019 Admit Card will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 6: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for further references.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant 2019 examination paper will be of total 100 marks, English language (30 questions and 30 marks), Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks) and Numerical Ability (35 questions and 35 marks). The examination will be an online-based test.

