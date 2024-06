The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is all set to conduct the OMR-based written examination. This examination is for the post of Supervisor, Social Welfare Department, District Cadre which is scheduled to be held on June 23. The candidates appearing for the exam need to download their admit card which will be released on the official site of the board.

JKSSB Admit Card

The official notice regarding the release of the admit card is yet to be released.

JKSSB Supervisor Exam The exam holds six subjects that include: Click On The Link: https://jkssb.nic.in/

Show Full Article