Kerala SSLC Result out: Kerala SSLC results are out now. After keeping the students waiting for a long, the board has released the scorecards of Class 10 students today. The class 10 equivalent, Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result is now available on the official websites including keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

A total of 4.35 lakh students sat for the SSLC examination which was conducted in the month of March. Kerala Government has released the results for THSLC, THSLC (Hearing impaired), SSLC (Hearing impaired) and AHSLC results also along with the SSLC results.

Coming as a piece of good news, the pass percentage of Kerala has touched the milestone of 98.11% which means that more than 98% of the total students who appeared for the examination have cleared it. The result was scheduled to release at 2 pm and going by it, the board released it at the same time. Education Secretary, Kerala announced the Kerala SSLC result in which a majority of students came out with flying colours.

Right before the announcement of SSLC results, Kerala Board, the Education minister Prof. C Raveenndranath took to his official social media account to wish the students

Now that the results have been announced, here are the steps to check the scorecards.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala board keralapareeksahabhavan.in

Step 2: Find and click on the results link

Step 3: Provide the exam registration details

Step 4: Submit the details and check your results

According to the data accumulated until now, Pathanamthitta District has given the best Performance. The overall percentage reflects that the performances have been splendid by the Kerala students and only 2 percent of students have not cleared the examination.

