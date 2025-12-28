Rakul Preet Singh’s Brother Named In A Drug Case As A ‘Regular Customer’, Police Launch Manhunt For Aman Preet Singh

Aman Preet Singh is the brother of Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and has landed in trouble after Hyderabad police has identified him as a “regular consumer” in a drugs case, his current whereabouts are unknown and he has been missing since his name surfaced during the probe.

According to reports, the case started when the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) and West Zone police caught a vehicle near Masab Tank on December 17, 2025, from which they recovered about 43.7 grams of cocaine and 11.5 grams of MDMA. During the raid they caught two local businessmen who are allegedly believed to be involved in the peddling of the contraband. The bussinessmen have been identified as Nitin Singhania and Shrenik Singhvi.

During the questioning, the suspects said that they had been supplying drugs to several consumers which included Aman Preet Singh, they further revealed about their connections to a Nigerian supplier and local couriers.

Who Is Aman Preet Singh?

Aman is an actor and works across film industries in India, he has worked in several films like Ninne Pelladatha (2020) and Production No. 1 (2020), he made his Bollywood debut in 2022 with the film Ramrajya.

Hyderabad police said that they have formed special teams to locate him as they believe that he has gone into hiding, one of the police officials said that, “He (Aman) is suspected to have purchased drugs five times from the two peddlers. So far he has not been named as accused. This is the second time he has been identified as a drug consumer. Teams are formed to trace him and after tracking him out we will see whether to send him for rehabilitation or counselling centre.”

According to reports, this is not the first time Aman’s name has emerged in drug-related cases. Previously, in July 2024, he was identified among several individuals as a drug user by the Cyberabad Police, following which tests were conducted in which he tested positive for cociane use and was processed by authorities but was not prosecuted further.