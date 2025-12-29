LIVE TV
Suriname Knife Attack: Man Fatally Stabs Nine People, Including Five Children; Suspect In Custody

Suriname Knife Attack: Man Fatally Stabs Nine People, Including Five Children; Suspect In Custody

Suriname's police had no other option but to intervene with the suspect, who tried to stab the officers that had come to the scene. The police opened fire, shooting the male suspect in the legs and he was then taken to the hospital under police custody and to the hospital for supervision.

December 29, 2025 00:32:24 IST

Suriname Knife Attack: Man Fatally Stabs Nine People, Including Five Children; Suspect In Custody

The authorities have verified that the horrifying stabbing incident that occurred in Paramaribo, Suriname’s capital, led to the death of nine individuals, among them five children, during the night of December 28, 2025. A police report stated that the dead, consisting of four adults and five children, lost their lives due to the use of a sharp object in the nocturnal occurrence. The local populace experienced fear from the violence that was massive and ruthless, hence, emergency services responded to a number of places during the attack.

Suriname Knife Attack

Suriname’s police had no other option but to intervene with the suspect, who tried to stab the officers that had come to the scene. The police opened fire, shooting the male suspect in the legs and he was then taken to the hospital under police custody and to the hospital for supervision. The authorities indicated that apart from the dead, a sixth kid and an adult suffered extremely serious injuries and needed immediate medical intervention in a hospital. The officials did not share anything about the reason for the attack, and the detectives are still busy trying to put together the happenings that resulted in such a catastrophe. The case has drawn not only the interest of the people in Suriname but also the interest from other areas of the world. 

The main reason for that is the fact that a tiny country in South America, which was once considered very safe, is now facing one of the most violent murders in modern history. Among the victims were the attacker’s family members and also some neighbors who tried to assist the victims. The police are still collecting information and interviewing witnesses as well as providing assistance to the families of the deceased. The leaders of the nation and the community have expressed their sympathy and called for solidarity in grieving over the enormous loss.

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 12:32 AM IST
QUICK LINKS