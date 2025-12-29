LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Battle Of The Sexes': Nick ‌Kyrgios Beats Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In Star-Studded Gender Showdown

‘Battle Of The Sexes’: Nick ‌Kyrgios Beats Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In Star-Studded Gender Showdown

The match was not only a visual treat, but also a trigger for discussions in the tennis world about the necessity and effect of such events. The critics view that the current scenarios of the 'Battle of the Sexes' have not much impact on society and politics as the original 1973 encounter had, and hence, even if they are entertaining, they are nothing but trivialising, would be a point heaviest against them.

Nick ‌Kyrgios Beats Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 (Image Credit: X)
Nick ‌Kyrgios Beats Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 29, 2025 00:08:46 IST

‘Battle Of The Sexes’: Nick ‌Kyrgios Beats Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In Star-Studded Gender Showdown

The event everyone was discussing, the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ tennis exhibition match, took place at Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on December 28, 2025, featuring the Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios and the current world number one Aryna Sabalenka as the contestants. The match drew a crowd that completely occupied the venue, all wanting to see nothing less than a clash of celebrities. It was promoted as a sexy re enactment of the famous 1973 fight between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, but with new rules that would make the fight fairer. Some of the new rules included, on Sabalenka’s side, a small reduction in the court size and both players being allowed only one serve per point, the latter being aimed at eradicating natural physical advantages and creating an interesting competition between the two tennis stars.

Nick ‌Kyrgios Beats Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3

In a match that was straight sets, Kyrgios beat Sabalenka very easily with a score of 6-3, 6-3. The Australian player, who is recognized for his great skills and imagination with the racquet, was able to stage these traits during the whole match. Although he was a player who had significantly fewer competitive matches in 2025, to say nothing of his being ranked so low as compared to Sabalenka, he still succeeded in taking the opponent’s serve and controlling the game at critical times. He did this by using a combination of techniques that included drop shots and varying his serving strategies just to keep the opponent unbalanced. The battle was marked by elements of high voltage and fun, and it concluded with both competitors exchanging warm gestures at the net, which emphasized the exhibition’s characteristic of sportsmanship and show.

‘Battle of the Sexes’

The match was not only a visual treat, but also a trigger for discussions in the tennis world about the necessity and effect of such events. The critics view that the current scenarios of the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ have not much impact on society and politics as the original 1973 encounter had, and hence, even if they are entertaining, they are nothing but trivialising, would be a point heaviest against them. The support argument is that such exhibitions can bring new audience to tennis and they can also, the high level athletes, in a fun way, through a competition, be celebrated. The duel of Kyrgios and Sabalenka, irrespective of the opinions, marked yet another time in tennis when the sport crossed the boundaries of its other events in terms of being unique and memorable.

Also Read: IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: India Women Defeat Sri Lanka Women By 30 Runs As Smriti Mandhana Sets World Record, Take 4-0 Lead

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 12:08 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Aryna SabalenkaBattle of the SexesKyrgios vs SabalenkaKyrgios wins SabalenkaNick Kyrgiossabalenka vs kyrgios

‘Battle Of The Sexes’: Nick ‌Kyrgios Beats Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In Star-Studded Gender Showdown

