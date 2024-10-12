Over 90,000 Internships Offered by 193 Companies Through PM Internship Scheme Portal

In a significant boost to youth employment and skill development, approximately 193 companies have offered over 90,000 internships through the PM Internship Scheme portal. The platform is set to open for applicants on the evening of October 12, as reported by media sources.

In a significant boost to youth employment and skill development, approximately 193 companies have offered over 90,000 internships through the PM Internship Scheme portal. The platform is set to open for applicants on the evening of October 12, as reported by media sources. This initiative is part of a larger pilot project launched by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), with the goal of creating more than 1.2 lakh internship opportunities during the current financial year.

A Wide Range of Internships Available Across Major Companies

So far, 90,849 internship opportunities have been posted by 193 companies, including prominent names in the private sector. These internships span across various industries and sectors, offering young talent a chance to gain valuable work experience. The MCA is actively managing the scheme, with the goal of expanding its reach after a successful pilot phase. Based on insights gained during this period, the ministry will finalize the scheme and seek Cabinet approval to further enhance its coverage.

Diverse Sectors and Fields Open for Internships

The internships are spread across 24 major sectors, providing a wide range of opportunities for young professionals. The largest share of internships is concentrated in the oil, gas, and energy sectors. Other key sectors include travel and hospitality, automotives, banking and financial services, telecommunications, and information technology, among others. This diversity ensures that young people from various educational and professional backgrounds can find relevant opportunities in their areas of interest.

Internships are available in over 20 specialized fields, including operations management, production and manufacturing, maintenance, sales and marketing, IT and software development, human resources, and research and development. These fields cover critical areas of industry where skilled professionals are in high demand, allowing interns to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world experience.

Nationwide Coverage of Internship Opportunities

One of the key aspects of the PM Internship Scheme is its broad geographical reach. Internship opportunities are not limited to urban centers or major cities but are available in 737 districts, spanning across 37 states and Union Territories. This ensures that students and young professionals from all corners of the country can access these opportunities and benefit from the program.

The internships are designed to cater to both urban and rural talent pools, with companies offering placements in various locations, helping to address the skill gap in less industrialized areas as well. This nationwide coverage aligns with the government’s larger mission of promoting inclusive growth and expanding economic opportunities to more regions.

Part of a Broader Strategy for Youth Skill Development

The PM Internship Scheme is part of a larger initiative announced in the July Budget, aiming to provide one crore internships to Indian youth. The program is designed to bridge the skill gap that many young professionals face upon entering the job market, equipping them with practical experience in their chosen fields. By offering internships on such a large scale, the government aims to enhance employability and make India’s youth more competitive in the global workforce.

This program is particularly important in light of the rapidly evolving job market, where employers are increasingly looking for candidates with hands-on experience in addition to academic qualifications. The PM Internship Scheme is expected to play a key role in helping young people acquire the skills and competencies needed to succeed in a wide range of industries, thereby supporting the country’s economic growth and development.

Future Expansion and Long-Term Vision

As a pilot project, the current phase of the PM Internship Scheme is designed to test the program’s implementation and gather feedback from both interns and employers. Based on the learnings from this phase, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs plans to finalize the scheme and submit it for Cabinet approval. Once approved, the scheme will likely see a significant expansion, with a broader range of industries and companies coming on board.

In the long term, the PM Internship Scheme aims to become a key component of the government’s efforts to address youth unemployment and foster skill development. By providing large-scale internship opportunities, the government is not only helping young people gain valuable work experience but also contributing to the creation of a more skilled and competitive workforce, which will be essential for India’s continued economic growth and global competitiveness.

This initiative also aligns with India’s goal of becoming a knowledge-based economy, where innovation and skill development are prioritized to ensure sustainable and inclusive development across various sectors.

