Repco Bank Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for recruitment of 40 Junior Assistants, Clerks; salary up to Rs 31,500

Repco Bank Jobs 2019: Repco Bank, or the Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank Ltd., has invited applications for the recruitment of 40 Junior Assistant and Clerks in the pay scale of Rs. 11,765 to Rs. 31,540. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through its official website www.repcobank.com from June 3 to June 20, 2019.

Here are some important details of the recruitment process:

Last date for submission of application forms: June 20, 2019.

Admit cards due date: July 1, 2019.

Tentative date for online test: July 7, 2019.

Name of posts: Junior Assistant / Clerk.

Number of posts: 40.

Pay Scale: Rs. 11,765 to Rs. 31,540

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from a recognised university.

Selection procedure: Candidates will be selected based on their online test.

How to apply: Eligible and interested candidates can apply for junior assistant and clerks at Repco Bank through its official website www.repcobank.com from June 3 to June 20, 2019.

Application Fee: Candidates will need to pay Rs. 700/- towards their application fee. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/EXSM/Repatriates, will need to pay only Rs. 400/- towards their the application fee.

The Repco Bank, or the Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank Ltd., came into being in 1969 as a cooperative society with its branches in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and the Union territory of Puducherry for the rehabilitation activities of repatriates from Sri Lanka and Burma. The Repco Bank is deemed to be registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002. The bank is under the control of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. On the recommendation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it was allowed to use the word “bank” in 1972.

