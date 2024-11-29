RPSC Police Recruitment 2024: Eligibility, Fee, Last Date And How To Apply Online For 98 Sub Inspector Telecom Vacancies

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced RPSC Police Recruitment 2024 in the Rajasthan Police, opening doors for eligible candidates. The online application process will be available from November 28 to December 27, 2024.

RPSC Police Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Sub Inspector Telecom in the Rajasthan Police. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications online between November 28 and December 27, 2024, by visiting the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Police Recruitment Last Date

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in before the application deadline of December 27, 2024. An overview of the recruitment process is provided in the table below. Applicants are advised to carefully review the notification PDF, which contains essential details regarding the required educational qualifications, age limit, and the selection procedure. Candidates can download the notification by visiting the official website of RPSC.

RPSC Police Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria And Steps to Apply Online

To qualify for the advertised positions, candidates must have completed a B.Sc. in Physics and Mathematics, or a B.Tech. in Telecommunication, Electrical, or Electronics Engineering from a recognized university. Additionally, candidates must be aged between 20 and 25 years. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture is also needed.

Candidates can follow these steps to complete their application:

1. Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the “Apply” link for SI Telecom.

3. Enter the required details to obtain a registration number.

4. Log in using the registration number and password.

5. Carefully read the instructions and fill out the application form.

6. After submission, a unique number will be generated.

7. Download and print the application form for future reference.

RPSC Police Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Applicants must pay the application fee according to their category. The application fee for candidates in the General (Unreserved), Creamy Layer of BC, and Creamy Layer of OBC categories is Rs 600. For other categories and disabled candidates, the application fee is Rs 400.

