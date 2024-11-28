Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
UGC Introduces Flexible Degree Timelines For Undergraduate Students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced new guidelines that offer undergraduate (UG) students the option to finish their degrees either ahead of schedule or after the usual duration. Announced by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, this initiative highlights a student-focused approach to higher education, encouraging flexibility and inclusivity.

Outlined in the Compendium of UGC Regulations, the framework offers two pathways: the Accelerated Degree Programme (ADP) and the Extended Degree Programme (EDP). The accelerated programme allows high-performing students or those earning additional credits to graduate ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, the extended programme provides students facing personal, financial, or academic challenges the option to take more time to complete their degrees without penalties.

“Undergraduate degrees completed earlier or later will be treated at par with standard-duration degrees,” Kumar said during the announcement.

The initiative aims to benefit students in interdisciplinary studies, professional courses, or balancing education alongside work or other responsibilities. Institutions will have the autonomy to implement these options based on their resources.

“Under ADP and EDP, students earn the same total credits as in the standard-duration programme. The higher education institutions will establish committees to evaluate students’ eligibility for these programmes. These degrees will be equivalent to standard duration degrees for all employment and academic purposes,” Kumar added.

This aligns with the global trends in higher education that encourage flexible learning paths and is in harmony with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises learner-centric education and skill development.

Higher education institutions are expected to implement the necessary frameworks soon, enabling students to personalise their academic journeys to better suit their goals and circumstances. This shift is seen as a significant step toward modernising higher education in India, catering to diverse learner needs while maintaining academic standards

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar UGC UNDERGRADUATE
