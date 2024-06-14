TS ICET Results 2024 To Be Released Today, Check How To Download Result

Kakatiya University is prepared to release the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test results today (June 14), or TS ICET Result 2024. Upon announcement, applicants who appeared in the entrance exam can check and download their rank card from icet.tsche.ac.in, the official websites.

The official answer key was made available on June 8, giving applicants a chance to contest any inconsistencies they discovered. The time for objections ended on June 9. The official results of the TS ICET 2024 will be released together with the final answer key following a thorough evaluation by subject matter experts.

Candidates will receive important information on their TS ICET 2024 rank card, which will include their name, roll number, overall and sectional test scores, and exam rank. Candidates will need to submit their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth in order to get their results and view their rank card.

Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate the section for “TS ICET 2024 Results” and click on the designated link.

Enter your hall ticket number and any other required credentials, Submit your details.

View your TS ICET 2024 results on the screen.

Download your scorecard and print a copy for your records.

