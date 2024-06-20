UGC-NET Exam Cancelled: What Is This Exam Paper For?

Amid the fiasco of the NEET exam in the nation, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced to cancel the UGC-NET 2024 Exams following prima facie indications that the integrity of exams compromised.

What Is UGC-NET Exam?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET (National Eligibility Test) exam. This assessment determines if the Indian Nationals are eligible for the roles of ‘Assistant Professor’ or ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode w.e.f. December 2018 onwards.

The awarding of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or eligibility for Assistant Professorship in UGC-NET depends on the candidate’s total score in Paper-I and Paper-II. Those who qualify only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible for JRF. Candidates who qualify for Assistant Professorship must follow the rules of the specific universities, colleges, or state governments for recruitment.

