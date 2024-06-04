2024 Election Results: Modi Aims For Third Term As INDIA Bloc Hopes For 2004 Revival

As counting begins today for the Lok Sabha elections, which have witnessed unprecedented voter turnout, the political destinies of many prominent leaders will be determined. Among the key figures in contention are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from the BJP. On the opposition side, notable candidates include former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, NCP’s Supriya Sule, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Here’s a look at some crucial battles featuring these political heavyweights:

1. Narendra Modi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is vying for a third term from Varanasi, the seat that propelled him to the Lok Sabha after his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister. Modi faces Ajay Rai from Congress and the INDIA bloc. Having secured landslide victories in 2014 and 2019, Modi aims to retain his stronghold.

2. Amit Shah:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who entered the Lok Sabha in 2019 from Gandhinagar, seeks re-election from the same constituency. Gandhinagar, a seat held by BJP stalwarts in the past, pits Shah against Congress candidate Sonal Patel.

3. Rahul Gandhi:

Rahul Gandhi, a key Congress leader, is contesting from two constituencies—Wayanad and Raebareli. After losing Amethi in 2019, Gandhi found a safe seat in Wayanad. This election, he faces BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli and BJP’s K. Surendran and CPI-M’s Annie Raja in Wayanad.

4. Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar:

In Baramati, NCP’s Supriya Sule faces Sunetra Pawar, wife of her cousin Ajit Pawar, marking a critical battle for the Pawar legacy. Exit polls predict a closely fought contest in this constituency.

5. Shashi Tharoor:

Three-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, is in a tight three-way race against BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar and CPI-M’s Panniyan Ravindran. Exit polls indicate a fierce contest.

6. K. Annamalai:

BJP Tamil Nadu chief K. Annamalai is striving to expand the party’s presence in the south. Contesting from Coimbatore, the former police officer is up against DMK’s Ganapathy P Rajkumar and AIADMK’s Singai Ramachandran.

7. Rajnath Singh:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeks a third term from Lucknow. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who has served as both Home and Defence Minister, is contesting against SP’s Ravidas Mehrotra and BSP’s Sarwar Malik.

8. Abhishek Banerjee:

In West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is vying for a second term. His opponents include CPI(M)’s Pratikur Rahaman and BJP’s Abhijit Das.

9. Akhilesh Yadav:

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has made a surprising entry into the Lok Sabha race, running from Kannauj. Currently an MLA from Karhal, Yadav faces the incumbent MP and BJP leader Subrat Pathak.

10. Asaduddin Owaisi:

Hyderabad is set for a significant showdown with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, a four-time MP, contesting against BJP candidate and actor-turned-politician Madhavi Latha.

The Lok Sabha elections, held in seven phases for 543 seats, conclude with vote counting today, June 4. The BJP aims for a third consecutive term, while the opposition, united under the INDIA bloc, strives to challenge the ruling party’s dominance.

Exit polls uniformly forecast a strong return for the BJP, with substantial gains anticipated in Odisha, West Bengal, and southern states. This election not only tests the BJP’s grip on power but also the opposition’s ability to unite and mount a significant challenge.

Prime Minister Modi’s potential third term underscores a critical juncture in Indian politics, where both historical victories and new alliances shape the electoral landscape. As results unfold, the nation awaits the verdict on whether the BJP can achieve its ambitious ‘400 paar’ slogan or if the opposition can turn the tide.

