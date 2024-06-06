Amidst Speculations, Modi Receives Officially Written Support by Nitish Kumar & Chandrababu Naidu to Form the Central Govt.

Modi Gets written support from Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Oath on Saturday.

A day ago, BJP was scrambling for Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar’s support as the party alone fell short to hit the majority. Not only the BJP but the entire nation’s eyes were sticked to ‘what’s going to happen next?’, as everybody’s aware of Bihar’s CM Nitish Kumar’s nature.

Why Speculations around Nitish’s intentions?

Nitish Kumar, after the results was seen catching flight with Tejaswi Yadav. Tejaswi Yadav is Bihar’s legislative assembly’s leader of opposition, RJD leader and a key partner of I.N.D.I alliance. So, when the pictures of these two together in a plane heading for Delhi surfaced, it really created a lot of speculation and doubts around Nitish Kumar’s intention.

But earlier on June 6, at the NDA leaders meet, Telugu Desam party boss Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, whose combines seats are needed to ensure the BJP’s coalition stays above water has extended their support to PM Modi.

The extension of support has been provided amidst speculation that both Mr. Naidu and Nitish Kumar could have been approached by the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, and that Nitish Kumar could have been also offered post of deputy PM by them.

But, shutting down all rumors the BJP has secured written letters of support from the TDP and JDU bosses.

Mr Modi and the BJP are well-aware of their importance to the NDA; he made special mention of the TDP and JDU bosses during his victory speech Tuesday night at the party HQ in Delhi.

According to reports by NDTV, Though the I.N.D.I.A leaders, including Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge, have been coy about reaching out to either Mr Naidu or Nitish Kumar, but the intent is there, sources have said.

