Election 2024: Baba Ramdev Casts Vote From Haridwar

On the first day of the world’s largest election in India that is the Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 about 102 contituencies in 21 states are taking part in the same. Several big faces, came forth to cast vote and among them ewas Ramdev Baba who casts vote from Uttarakhand’s Haridwar.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Yog guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved’s Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna cast their votes at a polling booth in Haridwar#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/6fho7bk5t9 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

On Wednesday, April 17th, yoga guru Ramdev urged citizens to participate in the democratic process by casting their votes with the nation’s best interests in mind. He emphasized the importance of electing a government capable of propelling India towards becoming an economic and strategic powerhouse. Speaking to reporters in Haridwar, Ramdev stressed the significance of choosing a government that not only prioritizes development but also safeguards the country’s rich cultural heritage.

“The spiritual life is governed by our culture and Sanatan’s constitution but the country is run by the Constitution of India which gives us our biggest right to vote. We should all vote for people who are rooted in Sanatan,” he said.