Lok Sabha 2024: BJP-Led NDA Holds Post-Election Meeting, Affirms Support For Prime Minister Modi's Leadership

The world’s largest democratic exercise has been concluded and the results are out. Now the parties and their coalition partners have gathered together to strategize their post-poll plan of action.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 291 seats, while the Congress-led INDIA bloc won 234 seats. The Congress improved its performance, winning 99 seats compared to 52 in 2019. The BJP won 240 seats. The battle was tightly contested but the NDA was able to crunch the numbers and the BJP emerged as the party with the highest number of votes polled in their favor.

In a recent development, the BJP-led NDA convened at Prime Minister Modi’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where crucial matters, including leadership for the forthcoming five years, were deliberated.

READ MORE: When Will Narendra Modi Swear In As Prime Minister Again?

All the leaders present at the meeting unanimously agreed that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the nation has made significant strides. India has emerged as a global leader in various sectors, including start-ups and manufacturing. Additionally, India has garnered global attention, attracting investors from around the world seeking opportunities for large-scale investments. NDA representatives hailed the PM’s initiatives in tackling poverty and affirmed their commitment to sustain these efforts. The Prime Minister remarked that securing this historic mandate for the third consecutive government is a feat not seen in India for the past 60 years. NDA allies emphasized the Prime Minister’s clear vision for a prosperous India and affirmed their commitment as partners in realizing this vision. They also affirmed their faith in PM Modi and passed a resolution in support of Prime Minister Modi. ALSO READ: Devendra Fadnavis Wants To Be Relieved Of His Duties As He Takes Responsibility For BJP’s Poor Show In Maharashtra

Show Full Article