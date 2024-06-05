Lok Sabha 2024: BJP-Led NDA Holds Post-Election Meeting, Affirms Support For Prime Minister Modi's Leadership

The world’s largest democratic exercise has been concluded and the results are out. Now the parties and their coalition partners have gathered together to strategize their post-poll plan of action.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 291 seats, while the Congress-led INDIA bloc won 234 seats. The Congress improved its performance, winning 99 seats compared to 52 in 2019. The BJP won 240 seats. The battle was tightly contested but the NDA was able to crunch the numbers and the BJP emerged as the party with the highest number of votes polled in their favor.
