Narendra Modi will soon be sworn in as Prime Minister of India for an unprecedented third term as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority, winning 289 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The election results were declared on June 4 and ended up defying the exit poll predictions, which had anticipated a landslide victory for the BJP.

PM Modi’s Is All Set For His Third Term Oath

At present, the NDA has secured a third term, positioning Narendra Modi to make history as the first Prime Minister since 1962 to achieve a third consecutive term. The only other Prime Minister to serve three terms was Jawaharlal Nehru, who held office for 16 years and 286 days from 1947 until 1964. Nehru was elected Prime Minister after the Congress party’s victories in the general elections of 1951-52, 1957, and 1962. However, the INDIA bloc remains confident in forming a government and is reportedly seeking support from BJP allies to thwart Modi’s bid for a third term.

When Will Narendra Modi Swear In As Prime Minister Again?

The Deputy Press Secretary to the President announced on June 4 that Rashtrapati Bhavan would be closed to the general public from June 5 to June 9. In an official statement released by Navika Gupta on behalf of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the decision was attributed to the preparations for the upcoming swearing-in ceremony of the Council of Ministers.

The official statement read, “Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit -1) will be closed to the general public from June 5 to 9, 2024, in preparation for the forthcoming swearing-in ceremony of the Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan.” It is now reported that PM Modi is likely to participate in the oath ceremony on June 8.

“Our Victory Is The Win Of The World’s Biggest Democracy”

PM Narendra Modi after the Lok Sabha election results called it a historical feat that the people of the country placed their faith in the NDA for the third consecutive time. “In the third term, the country will write new chapters of big decisions, and it’s Modi’s Guarantee. Our victory is the win of the world’s biggest democracy,” the Prime Minister said.

He also tweeted, “People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history. I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people. I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts. It is the first time that 73-year-old Modi will be dependent on allies to be in the government since he came into politics.

As per the final results announced by the Election Commission of India, the BJP secured 240 seats, which fell short of the majority threshold of 272, while the Congress obtained 99 seats. It is noteworthy that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won a total of 353 seats, while the UPA secured 93 seats. Among these, the BJP secured 303 seats, while the Congress obtained 52.

