Election Results LIVE Update: : Union Cabinet To Meet Today As Both NDA And INDIA Bloc Strategize Post Lok Sabha Poll Results

The largest democratic exercise has been concluded and the counting of votes has also been done. Take a look at the updates as both the BJP-led NDA and the I.N.D.I. Alliance plans their further course of action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a third term in office on June 4, but with the BJP falling 32 seats short of the 272-seat halfway mark in the Lok Sabha, he will need to rely on allies.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 291 seats, while the Congress-led INDIA bloc won 234 seats. The Congress improved its performance, winning 99 seats compared to 52 in 2019. The BJP won 240 seats.

LIVE UPDATES

1:43 PM · Jun 5, 2024

Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, are traveling to Delhi on the same flight. They are heading to Delhi for the NDA meeting and the INDIA bloc meeting, respectively.

1:35 PM · Jun 5, 2024

The swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi is likely on June 8, as the cabinet recommends the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha. 1:33 PM · Jun 5, 2024 Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: Newly elected MP and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav says, “… I want to assure the people of Kannauj that speed of development that Samajwadis gave to Kannauj, we will take it forward…” #WATCH | Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: Newly elected MP and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav says, “… I want to assure the people of Kannauj that speed of development that Samajwadis gave to Kannauj, we will take it forward…” pic.twitter.com/4P5VUpVPz5 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024 1:32 PM · Jun 5, 2024 LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and MP Chirag Paswan welcomed by his supporters at the Delhi airport. He is here to attend the NDA meeting. 1:30 PM · Jun 5, 2024 Leaders of the INDIA bloc are set to meet today at the residence of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. 12:37 PM · Jun 5, 2024 Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar arrives in Delhi for the NDA meeting. Party MP Sanjay Kumar Jha is also accompanying him. “Sarkar toh ab banegi hi,” he says. 12:28 PM · Jun 5, 2024 Maharashtra BJP holds a core committee meeting following the Lok Sabha election results. State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and other leaders are present.

12:24 PM · Jun 5, 2024

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde departed from Mumbai for Delhi to attend the NDA meeting.

12:20 PM · Jun 5, 2024

Delhi: JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi says, “NDA meeting is taking place in Delhi…Nitish Kumar is participating in the meeting. JD(U) will also submit the letter pledging support to NDA as well as to make Narendra Modi the PM. There is no question of going back (to INDIA alliance)…”

12:19 PM · Jun 5, 2024

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik resigns after electoral defeat, BJP to form new govt

12:15 PM · Jun 5, 2024

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party President and newly elected MP from Kannauj, Akhilesh Yadav receives his winning certificate at the DM office. He defeated BJP’s Subrat Pathak by more than 1.7 lakh votes.

