Election Results LIVE Update: : Union Cabinet To Meet Today As Both NDA And INDIA Bloc Strategize Post Lok Sabha Poll Results

The largest democratic exercise has been concluded and the counting of votes has also been done. Take a look at the updates as both the BJP-led NDA and the I.N.D.I. Alliance plans their further course of action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a third term in office on June 4, but with the BJP falling 32 seats short of the 272-seat halfway mark in the Lok Sabha, he will need to rely on allies.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 291 seats, while the Congress-led INDIA bloc won 234 seats. The Congress improved its performance, winning 99 seats compared to 52 in 2019. The BJP won 240 seats.
1:43 PM · Jun 5, 2024
12:24 PM · Jun 5, 2024
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde departed from Mumbai for Delhi to attend the NDA meeting.
12:20 PM · Jun 5, 2024
Delhi: JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi says, “NDA meeting is taking place in Delhi…Nitish Kumar is participating in the meeting. JD(U) will also submit the letter pledging support to NDA as well as to make Narendra Modi the PM. There is no question of going back (to INDIA alliance)…”
12:19 PM · Jun 5, 2024
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik resigns after electoral defeat, BJP to form new govt
12:15 PM · Jun 5, 2024
Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party President and newly elected MP from Kannauj, Akhilesh Yadav receives his winning certificate at the DM office. He defeated BJP’s Subrat Pathak by more than 1.7 lakh votes.