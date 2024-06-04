Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Narendra Modi Secures Seat In Varanasi For The Third Time As NDA Leads; INDIA Bloc Exceeds Expectations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again secured his parliamentary seat from Varanasi, maintaining a lead of over 1.5 lakh votes over Congress candidate Ajay Rai. In the third place was the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Ather Jamal Lari, who finished nearly 5.8 lakh behind the Prime Minister, according to the latest data from the Election Commission. Modi, who has represented Varanasi since 2014, appears set to continue his tenure as the MP for this spiritual epicenter of Hinduism.

As the vote counting progresses, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in over 290 seats. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not yet reached the majority mark. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc has garnered 231 seats, showcasing a robust performance that defies many exit poll predictions.

The INDIA bloc’s significant inroads in the Hindi belt and southern states have successfully kept the NDA’s tally below the 300-mark. This unexpected outcome has reshaped the electoral landscape, demonstrating the bloc’s increasing influence across diverse regions.

In another news, BJP’s Smriti Irani, known for her stunning victory over Rahul Gandhi in Amethi during the 2019 elections, is currently trailing behind Congress’s Kishori Lal Sharma by over 62,000 votes. As of 01:06 pm, Sharma has polled 219,013 votes, while Irani has secured 156,655 votes, placing her in a distant second position.

Kishori Lal Sharma, a dedicated loyalist of the Gandhi family, seems to have effectively leveraged his deep connections within Amethi and Rae Bareli. His extensive familiarity with both constituencies and strong grassroots relationships with party workers and residents have clearly contributed to his current lead.

The overall election results thus far indicate a dynamic shift in the political landscape, with the INDIA bloc demonstrating unexpected strength and the NDA falling short of a clear majority. This evolving scenario underscores the fluid nature of Indian politics and the ever-changing allegiances and strategies that define it.

